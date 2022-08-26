OPPD launches major study of electric rates, options for customers

The world of electricity is changing rapidly, and as a result, Omaha Public Power District is undertaking a multi-year review of how it charges for power.

The result could lead to customers having more choice in the rates they pay, OPPD officials say.

As part of the review, the public has been invited to "sit in" on workshops where the board and administrators discuss the principles that could guide future rate decisions. The next meeting will be a daylong board workshop Monday at Metropolitan Community College, 5300 N. 30th St.

"This industry is changing and (we are adapting) as OPPD transitions towards becoming the utility of the future," said board member and treasurer Rick Yoder.

Electric utilities across the country are preparing for a surge in demand as society turns increasingly to electric power and away from gas-power — whether that's a shift to an electric car or bus, an electric lawn mower or weed eater, an electric furnace or kitchen stove.

The shift has significant implications: Greater demand for electricity will create stress on the grid and related utility equipment, which increases costs for utilities. Customers, too, could see higher electric bills as they use more electricity.

One way utilities could address this would be to offer a rate choice in which the rate charged is tied to stress on the electrical system. In this scenario, during afternoons and evenings — times of peak demand and peak stress on the system — rates would be higher than during the overnight hours, when demand is low. Such a rate structure might be preferable for customers who have the ability to spread out their need for electricity. Most notable in this category would be owners of electric vehicles who could delay charging their vehicles until the overnight hours. The customer saves on the cost of electricity but the utility also experiences less stress on its system.

​OPPD already has some financial incentives in place to drive demand. The utility pays customers $20 a year for allowing OPPD to access their air conditioner and cycle it off for brief periods during high demand. And some industrial customers get a break on rates for agreeing to curtail operations during high-demand, hot weather.

The review process is broader than simply rates. It also examines options for:

- Making bills easier to understand and pay.

- Tapping customers' off-grid power in time of need. These days, more customers are installing household or business solar panels and some are adding backup natural gas generators. Both could become resources during times of peak demand if there was a way for a utility to tap that power and compensate the property owner.

- Addressing renewables. As utilities such as OPPD move increasingly to renewables, OPPD will be weighing how those changes in generation impact the cost of service and consequently how rates are structured.

The utility plans to pilot the new rate structures and seek customer feedback before making them more broadly available.

This new rate structure won't play a role in whatever rates OPPD sets for 2023. That decision will be made late this year as part of the annual budgeting process.

OPPD's current rate-setting principles include: maintaining fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory rates (required by state law); equitably and accurately assigning costs to different types of customers; monitoring affordability; being understandable.

Two public workshops have been held, and webinars of them are available at oppdcommunityconnect.com. Monday's meeting is the final public session in this phase of the project.

Monday's session will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mule Barn Board Room at the college. Limited public seating is available, but people also can watch the session online at oppdcommunityconnect.com. No public comment will be taken during the workshop but the public can comment on the oppdcommunityconnect website or by calling 402-536-4131 inside the Omaha metro or toll-free at 877-536-4131, outside the metro.

​The deadline for public comment relating to Monday's meeting is Sept. 11.