OPPD ordered to start controlled power outages as extreme cold continues

OPPD announced Tuesday that the Southwest Power Pool, a regional power transmission organization, has directed member utilities — including OPPD — to start planned power outages.

The outages began at 6:50 a.m. and were scheduled to last until 7:50 a.m. OPPD said in a later email that another round of outages began at approximately 7:25 a.m. and may continue for up to an hour.

At 7:50 a.m., according to OPPD's outage map, 20,041 customers were without power in Douglas County and 10,731 were without power in Douglas County. The total number of customers without power in OPPD's 14-county service area was 30,865.

The temperature at Omaha's Eppley Airfield at 6:40 a.m. was 21 below zero.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Electric System also announced controlled outages as of 7 a.m.

The power was out near 132nd and L Streets at 7 a.m. Patients who had early appointments at Specialty Dental Clinic, 12242 K Plaza, were greeted by staffers holding flashlights who asked them to reschedule. The nearby Starbucks also was dark. Some of the traffic lights were out, but the ones at 132nd and L Streets were working.