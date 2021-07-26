OPPD plans review after all-out effort to restore power from historic July storm

When crews fanned out into neighborhoods to begin repairs, they found damage on a scale they had rarely, if ever, seen, said Dave Benak, president and business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 763, the union that includes line workers.

Entire trees had fallen, pulling down transformers and becoming entangled in wires. And limbs continued to fall after the storm moved through, creating new outages. Over the course of the week, an additional 5,200 outages occurred.

“I’ve been with the company 24 years, and I hadn’t seen anything like this since 1997,” he said, referring to an October snowstorm that devastated the metro area’s tree canopy and left 150,000 without power. “We’d go into a neighborhood (with both storms) where the whole neighborhood was out, and it wasn’t one or two things. We’d fix those and then there would be six or seven more things down the line. And then more.”

Utility officials said the urgency of repairs wasn’t lost on anyone responding to the July storm.

“We truly appreciate the role that power plays in the lives of all of you, and we know that any outage, let alone one of this magnitude, is very difficult,” Fernandez said at one of the briefings. “Let me tell you, we are very sorry.”