OPPD plans review after all-out effort to restore power from historic July storm

One OPPD customer needed electricity to power her wound vacuum, another to keep his insulin refrigerated. Some families needed power to pump water from their wells, not just for drinking but for functioning toilets, too.
And then there were groceries. One family lost $300 worth. Another one, $500 worth.
“If I didn’t have four kids and...food wasting away, I wouldn’t be complaining,” a frustrated mother posted to OPPD on social media.
On Twitter and Facebook, in voicemails and emails, southeast Nebraskans expressed frustration as they went for days without power in the wake of one of the most damaging windstorms on record in the Omaha metro area.
The Omaha Public Power District already has started an in-house review of the July 10 storm that knocked out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, the most in the utility’s history. Some customers were without power for seven days.
OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez said he will present preliminary ideas at the board’s August meeting, and the full report should be completed this winter.
The review will examine OPPD’s physical operations and its technological systems: how it responded to the storm, how it can reduce outages and how the flow of information can be improved. More specifically, the review will look at: mutual aid contracts that bring in outside help, lodging for those outside crews, tree trimming policies, options for underground wires, and upgrading technology such as customer meters that alert OPPD to individual outages in real time.
This type of “lessons-learned” review is routine after a major disruption in service. OPPD conducted a similar review after the rolling brownouts caused by February’s polar vortex, which disrupted power systems in Texas and the central U.S., including Nebraska. That review is being finalized and will be released in August or September.
Lessons already gleaned from the February outages were folded into OPPD’s response to this outage, said Amanda Bogner, chair of the publicly elected OPPD board. Notably, she said, was the need to keep the public better informed. As a result, OPPD scheduled near daily livestreamed press conferences during the outage.
Fernandez, who had been CEO for just nine days before the July storm hit, took to the podium the day of the storm and nearly every day in the following days.
The bottom line, OPPD officials said, is that the July 10 storm overpowered the system. Absent the astronomical spending and disruptive excavations needed to bury power lines, no amount of preparation could have warded off widespread outages, they say.
“This was a historic storm with 96-mph hurricane force winds,” Fernandez said. “What was unique was its intensity and its spread. It was all across our territory.”
Said Bogner: “That’s not something we in Nebraska would prepare for. We have straight-line winds and tornadoes, but those are very different from hurricane force. … Things are going to happen. We can’t plan and manage for every possible scenario. That’s not possible for any utility.”
When crews fanned out into neighborhoods to begin repairs, they found damage on a scale they had rarely, if ever, seen, said Dave Benak, president and business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 763, the union that includes line workers.
Entire trees had fallen, pulling down transformers and becoming entangled in wires. And limbs continued to fall after the storm moved through, creating new outages. Over the course of the week, an additional 5,200 outages occurred.
“I’ve been with the company 24 years, and I hadn’t seen anything like this since 1997,” he said, referring to an October snowstorm that devastated the metro area’s tree canopy and left 150,000 without power. “We’d go into a neighborhood (with both storms) where the whole neighborhood was out, and it wasn’t one or two things. We’d fix those and then there would be six or seven more things down the line. And then more.”
Utility officials said the urgency of repairs wasn’t lost on anyone responding to the July storm.
“We truly appreciate the role that power plays in the lives of all of you, and we know that any outage, let alone one of this magnitude, is very difficult,” Fernandez said at one of the briefings. “Let me tell you, we are very sorry.”
Crews worked 16 to 18 hours a day for seven days straight to bring OPPD customers back on line, Benak said. If a crew thought an extra hour or two would get someone back on line, they’d stay and finish the job, he said.
Not only was this OPPD’s biggest outage in history, it was also its most aggressive and best-coordinated restoration, Fernandez said.
More than 2,000 people were at work doing various jobs during the restoration, according to OPPD. Of those, 967 worked in the field, the most ever, Fernandez said. Fourteen other utilities and private companies sent workers to help OPPD, and together these outside companies provided about 70% of the workers in the field.
“I can tell you, unequivocally, the work we are doing today is better coordinated and a much faster and safer response than we’ve had in the past,” he said at one of the storm briefings. (Only one injury, a dog bite, was reported.)
OPPD, Fernandez said, had built on lessons learned from major storms in 1997, 2008 and 2017, along with lesser ones.
Recognizing that OPPD’s post-storm analysis is still underway, here is a look at some of the issues that came up during the outage:
The storm
The windstorm was one of the most damaging to have occurred in the metro area, said Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
It was notable for its duration, breadth and strength. Winds strong enough to cause damage blew for 15 to 20 minutes. The peak wind speed, 96 mph, matched the official record for a straight-line wind gust in Omaha. The core damage path was about 25 miles wide, he said.
A similarly powerful but smaller storm struck the metro area in 2008 and caused about $50 million in damage, said Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist for the national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Until this month’s storm, that 2008 windstorm had been the most damaging in OPPD’s history, causing 156,000 outages, some lasting seven days, according to the utility.
Smith said the core damage path from the 2008 storm was narrower, about 6 to 8 miles wide.
The costs of this month’s storm will come into sharper focus when local officials complete their application for federal disaster aid.
Equity
Among the improvements OPPD has made over the years has been an online, real-time map that shows how many outages are occurring and where. For people who followed that map, it was clear that eastern Omaha, home to the city’s most established and heavily treed neighborhoods, was hardest hit. This included wealthier areas like Fairacres and lesser income areas like North and South Omaha.
As most customers got their power back, but the outages dragged on, the neighborhoods where outages remained most concentrated were primarily in North Omaha, where many of the city’s Black and brown residents live.
“East of 90th Street was in dire straits,” said Michelle Jackson-Triplett, president of the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association in North Omaha. “There were no working gas pumps, ATMs, and several nights without streetlights and traffic lights. I appreciate the linesman and the poor customer service folks who worked forever. What I do not appreciate is the leadership that prioritized every other area over the eastern areas.”
OPPD’s CEO Fernandez said he realizes there is a perception that some areas received preferential treatment.
“Let me be clear, we do not do that, that is not our practice,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you are a high-level politician or an OPPD employee, we prioritize our work based on how many people we can bring back on line as fast as we can, as safely as we can.
“I’m not discounting that piece — yes North Omaha had a ton of damage and it took us a long time to get them back on, but it was not the only area,” he said.
Jackson-Triplett, the daughter of a lineman, doesn’t buy that, especially because OPPD said it turned down some offers of help early on.
“They didn’t listen to the rescue squads run continuously all of Sunday for the people who could not breathe or maintain life without power,” she said.
Others in North Omaha praised OPPD’s response.
“I’m very confident they did the best they could,” said Precious McKesson, president of the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. “This was a powerful storm. Many areas of North Omaha did get power back on quickly; some areas didn’t.”
Fernandez and Troy Via, vice president of energy delivery, said OPPD did turn down offers of help from outside companies, but that was because there weren’t existing restoration contracts with them or they were located too far away.
“We wanted to be sure that whoever we brought in we were comfortable with their safety standards,” Fernandez said. “We called out as many crews as we could manage safely.”
Two crews working just blocks apart could electrocute each other if their work wasn’t coordinated, he said.
Said Via: “We attacked this storm like none other in the past, from an outside resource standpoint. We brought in more people than we ever had before.”
Crews came in from states like Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Some had been on the East Coast helping with storm recovery there and were diverted to Omaha.
Fernandez said the storm did highlight existing inequities that were exacerbated by the outage and the importance of a community-level response.
“This storm gave us a view of how disruptive being without power is,” he said.
Tree trimming
Trees are a major cause of power outages and this outage was noteworthy for the mangle of downed trees that had to be cleared away before crews could restore power. Of those working in neighborhoods with overhead lines, a little more than a third were tree trimmers.
The tree-related outages provoked resentment among some neighbors when one person’s tree caused another’s power outage. Others expressed frustration with OPPD, saying the utility should more aggressively trim trees.
Bogner said keeping trees trimmed is a shared responsibility, requiring both homeowners and OPPD to do their part. Several years ago, she said, OPPD significantly increased its tree trimming budget. This year’s budget for tree trimming is about $12 million, up 57% from 2017.
Fernandez said the increased spending has led to shorter outages overall, and its benefits were seen with this storm.
“Had we not increased tree trimming a few years ago, we would have had significantly more damage, and it would have taken us a lot longer to restore power because we would have had more whole trees down than what we have today,” he said.
OPPD’s goal is to trim trees on a five- to seven-year rotation, focusing on limbs that otherwise might grow close enough to touch wires, said John Buckley, director of work management for OPPD.
While the utility will remove small trees that are under wires and threaten to grow into them, it generally doesn’t remove large trees, he said. It will, however, remove large trees that pose an immediate threat to OPPD’s infrastructure, Buckley said.
Winds with this storm were powerful enough to fell large trees, something OPPD wasn’t in a position to prevent, he said.
Public communication
By far the most popular way, overall, for OPPD’s customers to report an outage has become its website, OPPD.com, said Juli Comstock, vice president of customer service.
About 52% of outage reports this month came in via OPPD’s website, another 27% through the utility’s automated phone reporting system, 15% via a live agent and then 6% through the utility’s app, OPPDconnect.
Customer service is an area where OPPD has invested heavily since the 1997 snowstorm, especially with an upgraded phone system. But phones continued to be a problem for some customers in this outage.
Nancy Smith, who lives near the Florence area, tried several times in the days immediately after the outage to reach OPPD. She couldn’t get through the phone lines, she said, and filed several online forms.
When she called, she reached a recording that said the utility was experiencing a high volume of calls and to call back.
Then click, and the phone line was dead.
“Wow, really?” she said. “That was poor.”
As it turns out, OPPD has two separate phone systems.
One handles generic customer service issues such as billing (877-536-4131). The other is specially designed to handle outages (800-554-6773).
Smith, like a number of others, was likely calling OPPD’s customer service line instead of the designated outage number.
The customer service phone system isn’t designed to handle the volume of calls that occur with a major outage and, when it gets overwhelmed, it provides the message that Smith heard, Comstock said.
A simple fix, Smith said, would be to reprogram the message to include the outage phone number.
The post-1997 outage phone system is designed to handle a large volume of calls, Comstock said. It can handle 700 calls at a time and an estimated 21,000 calls an hour, she said. While it connects customers to an automated reporting system, it also offers customers the option to wait for an agent.
OPPD realizes that two separate lines can be confusing, and the utility is exploring having just one phone number, she said.
Underground wires
Some residents have asked why OPPD doesn’t just bury the power lines. After all, if power lines were placed underground, they wouldn’t be susceptible to falling trees.
Burying more lines is something the utility will look at, Fernandez said. But underground lines aren’t a silver bullet, he said. When an outage occurs, it can take longer to find and fix, and the repair is more disruptive because the line has to be dug up.
The utility is converting some overhead lines to underground, but it’s on a case-by-case basis, said Guy Lucey, manager of distribution engineering. The conversion generally is more practical in rural areas where there are fewer buildings and obstacles, he said.
In established urban areas like eastern Omaha, it would be “very costly and intrusive” to bury lines, he said. Doing so affects trees, landscaping, fences, sheds, driveways, sidewalks and roads. The electrical access to existing homes or businesses also must be modified to accommodate the new way power lines enter the building.
A complicating factor is whether other utilities — cable TV and internet providers — will agree to also bury their lines in these established areas. That’s an added expense for those companies. If the other companies don’t agree to move their lines underground, then both the above-ground and underground wires have to be maintained.
In suburban areas like west Omaha, buried lines are more common because they were installed when subdivisions were built instead of after the fact, according to the utility.
Next steps
Fernandez said the utility already knows of some changes it will make. It does plan to expand its pool of mutual aid partners, drawing from some of the companies whose offers it turned down.
The utility will look, as it has in the past, for areas where outages are occurring more frequently or lasting longer than elsewhere.
“There will be a next time, we will have another storm and we will continue to do better,” he said.