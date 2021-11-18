OPPD proposes 3.2% residential rate increase

The Omaha Public Power District is proposing to increase rates next year.

Residential and industrial rates would go up 3.2%, while other classes of customers would see a lesser increase.

For the average household, the increase would add about $35.60 to the annual bill. (Average is defined as 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.)

Commercial customers would see a 0.9% increase, and cities and sanitary improvement districts would see a 2.5% hike. According to OPPD, the adjusted rates will more accurately reflect the cost of providing electricity to the different classes of customers.

The proposed rate increase was announced Thursday, along with the district's proposed $1.9 billion budget.

The OPPD board will vote on those items at its Dec. 16 meeting. The public can view the budget, rate increase and related information at oppd.com.

According to OPPD, the increase is necessary to help the utility plow more money into infrastructure to improve reliability and service.