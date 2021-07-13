OPPD: Repairs taking longer than expected; outage to extend into weekend

"I understand there is a perception that we may be favoring one area over another," he said. "I can tell you with a straight face, we have not done that type of prioritization."

Restoration decisions are based on getting the largest number of customers back on line the fastest. Some of the neighborhoods with numerous outages are heavily treed and have had higher numbers from the beginning, he said.

Some people have asked why their block or their neighborhood remains without power when everyone around them has power. The answer, OPPD officials said, is that clusters of homes are on circuits and if a circuit is down, then the power is out to those homes until the problem with that circuit can be fixed. These pockets of small outages exist throughout the metro area, they said.

OPPD reiterated that some customers will need to have an electrician make repairs to their electrical connection at their house before OPPD can reconnect the power.

Customers needing such specialized help can work with one of the utility's "wires down" teams. Fernandez said the utility also has compiled a list of reputable electricians that can do this work for residents and business, and the utility is helping those companies find the parts they need to make repairs.