OPPD seeks low-income customers for financial aid program

In a first for Nebraska, one of the state’s electric utilities is proposing to reduce the monthly bills of its poorest customers.

The Omaha Public Power District is offering $30 to $40 monthly credits on eligible customers’ bills as a part of a pilot program to assess the idea’s value.

“We’re trying to be part of the solution to address utility affordability and housing stability,” said Britton Gabel, manager of advocacy solutions at OPPD.

Funding will come from OPPD.

Britton says the utility has concluded it makes business sense to offer the assistance, which also has a community and customer value. If the program works as expected, OPPD will have more customers who are current on their bills, the costs for disconnects-reconnects will decline, the utility will see fewer calls to customer service and it will carry a lower burden of unpaid bills.

The program addresses a hard reality: There’s simply not enough crisis aid to help customers who fall behind on their bills, he said. The idea behind the program is to make it possible for customers to remain current on their bills. Customers who participate in this program will still be able to seek other forms of utility aid.

“This isn’t a hand-out type of program,” he said. “Customers would still have to pay the amount of their bill left after the program credit is applied.”

The program is open to those whose incomes are at or below the poverty level. The 2022 federal poverty level is $13,590 for an individual; $18,310 for a two-person household; $23,030 for a three-person household; and $27,750 for a family of four.

The pilot is open to the first 3,000 who apply. Britton estimated that OPPD has 39,000 customers at or below the poverty level.

The pilot will run through December 2025 and if it’s successful, it will be opened to others who qualify. A number of requirements apply, including that individuals be caught up on their electric bill.

Interested OPPD customers can apply online at Nebraska Dollar Energy (dollarenergy.org/need-help/nebraska), by phone at 1-888-282-6816, and in person at one of OPPD’s community partners, which can be found at hardshiptools.org/agencyfinder.aspx.

