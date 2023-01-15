 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OPPD to build metro area's first solar farm on shuttered landfill northwest of Omaha

  • 0

As the world warms and extreme weather events mount, governments and corporations have been called on to address climate change. The planet's temperature has already risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the effects will only get worse with every additional tenth of a degree of warming, scientists warn. Scientists and officials agree that it's important to not make matters worse by burning even more fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — that emit heat-trapping gases into the air. It's hoped that cleaner alternatives — such as solar and wind energy — will replace much of that demand. As costs of renewables plummet, more and more energy is being produced in sustainable ways, although the total amount of energy produced globally has also gone up. Newer technologies like green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy sources to make hydrogen to use for energy, and carbon capture, which sucks carbon dioxide out of the air, are being explored but still come with a heavy price tag and are untested on a large scale. Methane, a greenhouse gas that is about 25 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide but only lasts in the atmosphere for about a dozen years, will also have to be greatly reduced. Countries have vowed to plug methane leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines which would have immediate benefits for curbing warming, scientists say. Elizabeth Robinson, the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment's director, pointed to stopping deforestation and tweaking diets as solutions. Using land for agriculture, especially for livestock which also requires vast amounts of land for grazing, means forests need to be cleared and more greenhouse gases are emitted into the air. Robinson also pointed to use more what's termed 'active transport,' such as biking. "These are activities that can lead to reduce climate change and make us healthier at the same time," she said.

The Omaha Public Power District plans to build the metro area’s first utility-scale solar farm on a former landfill on the northwest edge of Omaha.

The utility will begin a feasibility study this summer, which will include how much power it could generate and when it might come online.

The 160-acre landfill is at 126th and State Streets near Davis Middle School.

Douglas County owns the landfill, and the solar farm would be a joint project of the county and OPPD.

A $3.46 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust will help get the project off the ground, according to OPPD. The grant will help with the added costs of building a solar plant on a landfill, where greater environmental precautions must be taken. OPPD said it will share any lessons learned with other utilities.

People are also reading…

In a joint statement this past week, representatives of OPPD and Douglas County celebrated the partnership.

“I hope that this project will be a model for how we can achieve dual use of other landfills and public property in the area,” said OPPD President and Chief Executive Officer Javier Fernandez.

Douglas County Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson described it as an innovative, great partnership.

Kent Holm, director of Douglas County Environmental Services, said the project is a win-win given the limited opportunities to use former landfills.

The county already provides gas from the landfill to the Metropolitan Utilities District.

“Adding solar can be another positive step,” he said.

OPPD says the site has good potential for generating solar power and is near an existing OPPD substation, making it easy to connect to the grid.

OPPD is in the process of building its largest and first-ever utility-scale solar farm on 500 acres near Yutan. That site, known as Platteview, is expected to generate 81 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 14,000 homes.

OPPD currently has a small, 5-megawatt community solar farm in Washington County.

Community solar farms are those funded in part by community members, sometimes through shares in the power.

Utility-scale solar farms are those built and funded by a utility or developer for general-purpose electricity.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert