OPPD to build metro area's first solar farm on shuttered landfill northwest of Omaha

The Omaha Public Power District plans to build the metro area’s first utility-scale solar farm on a former landfill on the northwest edge of Omaha.

The utility will begin a feasibility study this summer, which will include how much power it could generate and when it might come online.

The 160-acre landfill is at 126th and State Streets near Davis Middle School.

Douglas County owns the landfill, and the solar farm would be a joint project of the county and OPPD.

A $3.46 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust will help get the project off the ground, according to OPPD. The grant will help with the added costs of building a solar plant on a landfill, where greater environmental precautions must be taken. OPPD said it will share any lessons learned with other utilities.

In a joint statement this past week, representatives of OPPD and Douglas County celebrated the partnership.

“I hope that this project will be a model for how we can achieve dual use of other landfills and public property in the area,” said OPPD President and Chief Executive Officer Javier Fernandez.

Douglas County Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson described it as an innovative, great partnership.

Kent Holm, director of Douglas County Environmental Services, said the project is a win-win given the limited opportunities to use former landfills.

The county already provides gas from the landfill to the Metropolitan Utilities District.

“Adding solar can be another positive step,” he said.

OPPD says the site has good potential for generating solar power and is near an existing OPPD substation, making it easy to connect to the grid.

OPPD is in the process of building its largest and first-ever utility-scale solar farm on 500 acres near Yutan. That site, known as Platteview, is expected to generate 81 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 14,000 homes.

OPPD currently has a small, 5-megawatt community solar farm in Washington County.

Community solar farms are those funded in part by community members, sometimes through shares in the power.

Utility-scale solar farms are those built and funded by a utility or developer for general-purpose electricity.

