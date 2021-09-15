OPS bus driver dies following house fire near Omaha Northwest High School

The Domayer brothers worked as bus drivers for the Omaha Public Schools, their sister said. Dave had been a driver since the 1980s, she said, and Mike began driving for OPS about five years ago. Dave also worked nights as a mechanic for Keith's BP gas station at 90th and Fort Streets.

"(Dave) was an absolutely awesome brother," Tricia Domayer said. "He was the best brother that I could ever ask for."

Dave Domayer was one of seven children. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1981.

James Domayer, 56, said he and his older brother always shared a bedroom growing up.

"He was one of those guys that was always there to help out," James Domayer said. "He'd come help you out or work on your car. He was a good guy. He left us too soon."

One of his passions, his sister said, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"He loved his Harley, and he was an avid motorcycle rider since high school," she said. "David planned to celebrate his 59th birthday on Friday by seeing ZZ Top at Stir Cove."

The Omaha Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

