OPS bus driver dies following house fire near Omaha Northwest High School

A 58-year-old man died and his older brother was seriously injured early Wednesday following a fire at their home near Omaha Northwest High School.
Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on the man, Dave Domayer, while en route to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Domayer was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to his sister Tricia Domayer of Omaha.
Mike Domayer, 68, sustained smoke inhalation in the fire and was admitted to the hospital, Tricia Domayer said. Five cats, including three 6-month-old kittens, also died, she said.
The fire in the three-bedroom home at 7891 Bauman Ave. was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames as they drove up to the house. They declared a working fire at 3:15 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find Mike Domayer outside the home and his brother trapped inside, Fitzpatrick said.
The fire was declared under control at 3:27 a.m.
The house, valued at $143,500, sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage. The contents of the home, valued at $75,000, sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage.
"My sister and I are picking through things right now," Tricia Domayer said of the contents of the house. "There isn't much left."
The Domayer brothers worked as bus drivers for the Omaha Public Schools, their sister said. Dave had been a driver since the 1980s, she said, and Mike began driving for OPS about five years ago. Dave also worked nights as a mechanic for Keith's BP gas station at 90th and Fort Streets.
"(Dave) was an absolutely awesome brother," Tricia Domayer said. "He was the best brother that I could ever ask for."
Dave Domayer was one of seven children. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1981.
James Domayer, 56, said he and his older brother always shared a bedroom growing up.
"He was one of those guys that was always there to help out," James Domayer said. "He'd come help you out or work on your car. He was a good guy. He left us too soon."
One of his passions, his sister said, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
"He loved his Harley, and he was an avid motorcycle rider since high school," she said. "David planned to celebrate his 59th birthday on Friday by seeing ZZ Top at Stir Cove."
The Omaha Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
