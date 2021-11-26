ORBT marks 1 year of service in Omaha as officials look to what's next

The wheels on Omaha's big orange buses have gone round and round for one year.

The first ORBT bus left a Metro Transit garage at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2020.

Since then, the rapid transit buses have been regular fixtures on Dodge and Douglas Streets. And now Metro Transit officials are reflecting on ORBT's first year in service and looking to the future.

The rapid transit bus line has seen steady growth. The $37 million project brought 60-foot-long buses to the route, from downtown Omaha to Westroads Mall, with 27 stops along the way.

It also brought several amenities to the route, including stations with raised platforms, buses with three-door boarding, bus lanes, priority at traffic signals and upgraded technology at stations and on board.

ORBT buses averaged 10,727 rides per week in September, the highest recorded on Dodge Street in nearly two decades. The buses are on track to surpass 500,000 rides by the end of January, according to Metro Transit.

“We’ve heard from lots of people in our community that live or want to live near Dodge Street in order to take advantage of ORBT,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO. "That demand has generated a strong market for housing and transit-oriented development near our stations.”