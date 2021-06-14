Organizers plan biggest and best Native Omaha Days yet

Native Omaha Days, North Omaha's biennial celebration of family, friends and community that's like a giant family reunion on North 24th Street, will take place this year with a full-fledged, weeklong festival from July 26 through Aug. 2.

The fun will include the traditional parade, concerts, gospel festival, blues concert, homecoming dance, food vendors and "Stroll Down Memory Lane," organizers announced Monday.

While mindful that the pandemic has not ended completely, organizers are optimistic that it will abate much more by late July. Because thousands of people typically travel to Omaha for the event, the organizers want to be sure that people know it's a definite go.

The 23rd biennial Native Omaha Days festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, said Vicki Quaites-Ferris, director of operations for the Empowerment Network.

Organizers hope that people "will feel comfortable about traveling and visiting their loved ones because again, last year was a year that no one probably saw anyone that they loved or were able to embrace," she said. "And to able to have that happen, and maybe it might be the first time that it takes place, during the Native Omaha Days festival."