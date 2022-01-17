Orpheum Tower building in downtown Omaha sold to national buyer

Check out these photos of Omaha's Union Station
The Orpheum Tower — the apartment building attached to the Orpheum Theater — has been sold to a national buyer.
The Lincoln-based owner of the 132-unit building had been trying to sell it for some time, said Grant Palmer, managing director with Mohr Partners Inc., which helped to facilitate the sale on behalf of the new buyer.
The purchaser asked to remain private, Palmer said. He declined to provide the building's sale price.
The sale included the apartment building at 405 S. 16th St. as well as the adjacent parking garage.
The building is on the
National Register of Historic Places as City National Bank and the Creighton Orpheum Theatre. Built in 1910, it was the city's first skyscraper.
The Orpheum Tower features original marble and historic details throughout, as well as six elevators, a fitness room and business center.
