When big youth tournaments come up on the calendar, Nebraska soccer parents know the drill.

Book a hotel and pack your bags.

The career of a soccer girl or boy most likely winds through Des Moines and Muscatine, Iowa; Overland Park, Kansas; Indianapolis; and Plano, Texas.

Is Omaha on the itinerary?

Not often enough.

But the new Nebraska Multisport Complex in La Vista and a proposed new complex that would transform Omaha’s Tranquility Park are raising hopes that soccer, baseball and softball families can stay at home and let the parents in other states hit the road once in a while.

Big tournaments demand lots of quality all-weather facilities, and multiple complexes would make the metro area all the more attractive for tournaments, several youth sports club officials said. But apart from hosting tournaments, the complexes would provide local sports clubs with reliable fields for everyday practices and games, they said.

Omaha is probably one of the last metro areas in the country to put a focus on developing turf complexes, said Sven Jasinski, executive director of Sporting Nebraska FC, the largest soccer club in the state.

“It’s about time, and it’s a good thing,” he said.

The Tranquility Park transformation “offers an opportunity for not just clubs like ours, but also smaller ones, to hold tournaments that have a high probability, independent of the weather, to actually take place and bring clubs from other states to Omaha,” Jasinski said.

Club reps say that not only is the transformation of Tranquility into a premier complex overdue, they also are not worried that Omaha will have too many complexes — not yet.

The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground last year on a $55 million sports complex in Valley.

“Des Moines probably has seven or eight premier complexes,” said Jeff LeDent, General Manager of Millard United Sports.

“They work together on big tournaments. So I see that as a kind of template for Omaha, that we can do that as well.”

Omaha will need to have that cooperation to attract the big national events, he said.

Tranquility Park, built 50 years ago at 120th Street and West Maple Road, is the city’s only public soccer complex. It currently has 17 soccer fields and eight baseball fields.

Plans for the park include up to 16 synthetic turf multipurpose flat fields and up to 11 synthetic turf baseball and softball fields, improved parking and concessions. Developers also envision a number of new hotels, restaurants and retail businesses along North 120th Street between West Maple Road and Fort Street.

Leaders of the $54 million project say the features would make Omaha a tournament destination.

The City of Omaha will be the principal funder of the improvements. Officials say philanthropic support is also possible. State sales turnback tax, tax revenue from an Enhanced Employment Area (EEA) tax, park fees, and concession and tournament revenue will pay for operations and maintenance, according to the city.

The Des Moines metro area offers multiple youth sporting facilities, including the 12-field James W. Cownie Soccer Complex, and the Prairie Ridge Youth Sports Complex, which offers 16 baseball fields, nine soccer fields and six softball fields.

A roughly 200,000-square-foot sports complex called the Johnston Ignit Sports Complex in Johnston, Iowa, is expected to open this year. The project will feature the state’s largest indoor track and full-size soccer field, as well as classrooms, meeting space, volleyball courts, multipurpose courts, outdoor fields and training facilities.

Near Kansas City, the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex covers 96 acres and offers 12 lighted, regulation-size synthetic turf fields, a fieldhouse, concessions and playgrounds. The facility opened in 2009 and was recently selected as the host of the 2024 and 2025 US Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships.

Jasinski said Tranquility Park soccer fields were once premier fields but are showing their age. Artificial turf has become the standard for high-level soccer games, he said.

“Tranquility Park is the only large facility that we can use,” he said. “However, the quality of the fields there is absolutely subpar. Because they are grass, if you do have tournaments or if you have games scheduled, and it rains, those fields are unplayable.”

So, even if you wanted to hold a tournament at Tranquility — or at a grass field complex in Fremont — you “rolled the dice” whether those games will be played, he said.

Weighing in Omaha’s favor, he said, is that traveling parents and their children may have grown tired of hitting the same tournaments over the years and would be eager to explore the city and attractions like the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Old Market, he said.

Apart from the pros of luring tournaments, Jasinski said the biggest beneficiary of a Tranquility complex will be the Nebraska Youth Soccer League.

They have fall and spring leagues, and they play at Tranquility Park, and after a few weeks the fields are torn up, he said.

According to LeDent, to say that Omaha needs a premier multisports complex is “an understatement.”

“Our teams travel so much,” he said. “They travel to Des Moines and travel to Kansas City. Our state tournament is held in Council Bluffs. The Nebraska state youth baseball tournament is held in Council Bluffs because we just don’t have premier facilities here.”

He said the metro’s baseball facilities are well-kept but aging.

“The last few weeks you’ve had 800 teams traveling to Omaha play in these tournaments on fields that are old,” he said. “I mean, everybody’s doing the best they can to keep them in the best shape possible, but they’re aging facilities, no doubt.”

The Tranquility updates are overdue, said Tony Larry, director of the Nebraska Echoes softball club.

Out-of-state travel is common for the club’s teams, which are often searching for high-level tournaments. Multiple times a year, Larry sends teams to Oklahoma City and Kansas City, and sometimes to tournaments as far as Nashville.

With a new Tranquility complex, Larry said, there’s no reason large, competitive softball tournaments can’t be held in Omaha.

“I’ve been doing this for 33 years. Omaha is kind of behind, and this could be a great draw,” Larry said. “I think it’s a project that Omaha needs, the softball community in Omaha needs and I think it could have a good impact on the types of tournaments we have here in the future.”

Craig Scriven, president of the nonprofit Nebraska Multisport Complex in La Vista, has developed complexes in various parts of the country, and said Nebraska “doesn’t have a huge amount of the top-class facilities.”

The La Vista complex can host lacrosse, soccer, baseball, rugby, flag football and softball on 12 multisport fields.

The complex opened last fall, and the fields are done, but there are still some cosmetic touches left to do, Scriven said.

The complex is located adjacent to the Southport development, close to a collection of hotels, restaurants and retail stores, anchored by Cabela’s outdoor store.

As new complexes are built in the metro, they will spur competition among them, but also allow for collaboration, he said.

“Can we go from hosting events at a 12-field complex to hosting events at multiple complexes that bring in people to the region?” he said. “I definitely think there’s an opportunity to be collaborative and work together, and hopefully La Vista is the shining light in that, and will help everybody else in how they develop complexes.”

He said there was no better piece of property in the country to develop a sports complex because the infrastructure was already there.

“There’s already hotels. There’s already restaurants. There’s already access from Interstate to get to the facility. So La Vista was a no-brainer.”

Close to the fields are a Hampton Inn and Suites, Embassy Suites, Comfort Suites and a Summer Kitchen Cafe — right along I-80.

Lindsay Toussant, executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said the Tranquility complex adds another venue to the commission’s recruitment assets.

Since 2003, the commission has worked to recruit and promote amateur sporting events in Omaha.

“The youth in particular here in the community are the future of our sports within the metropolitan area, and maybe at a higher national or international level,” Toussant said. “I think supporting those kids now is something to be proud of as a community.”

Huddle Up Group, a sports tourism consultant, predicts up to 20 tournaments a year could bring in more than $78 million in direct visitor spending annually.

Money spent by out-of-town families with a child competing in a tournament can multiply quickly, Toussant said.

She gives the example of a family of four traveling for a soccer tournament.

There’s the cost of joining the tournament, money spent on gas, a hotel, possibly a rental car, local restaurants and grocery stores.

“If you think about just one family—and most of these teams have quite a few kids who make up a team — then you’re multiplying that number by the number of teams in a tournament,” Toussant said. “That number just continues to multiply. If Omaha is able to host more tournaments a year because of these facilities, that number is only going to grow for all businesses in the Omaha area.”

The announcement of the Tranquility complex is already making waves, said Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha.

“Our director of sports has already had conversations with national soccer and archery groups interested in bringing tournaments to Omaha,” Ward said. “In addition, these fields will provide opportunities to go after different types of sporting events like lacrosse, football and rugby events.”

The organization is always on the lookout for businesses or events to bring to Omaha, and Ward compares the new sports complex to having a new product to sell.

“I think there’s been a need for product development. I mean, when you take a look at Tranquility Park, it’s a 50-year-old facility,” Ward said. “And we do need more high-quality fields not only to serve our community, but to help us bring in more of these regional and national tournaments.”

Ward said the metro can accommodate multiple complexes.

“There is enough demand to fill all these fields,” she said.

“I want to emphasize this isn’t going to happen overnight. It’s going to take us a few years to achieve that growth. But we’re really confident that we can do this, especially based on the interest that we’ve seen to date and how other states have capitalized on their youth sports complexes.”