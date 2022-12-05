Outdoor activities in Omaha may benefit from seasonal temperatures this week

Average temperatures with a middling chance of precipitation could be a boost for those folks seeking outdoor activities this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“We’re going to be right around the (climatological) normal,” Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “At this time of year, we can expect highs around 38 or 39 and lows in the low 20s.”

Monday through Wednesday, Fajman said, the high temperatures in Omaha will be 40, 37 and 40 degrees, respectively. The forecast calls for the lows to be slightly above average at 27, 25 and 28 degrees.

“We’re not looking at anything dramatic,” he said. “Although on Monday, we do expect winds out of the north and northwest gusting up to 25 mph. We can expect more southerly winds on Tuesday.”

The seasonal temperatures could be just right for those who enjoy strolling through the Old Market and Gene Leahy Mall to look at Christmas lights. Others may want to take a spin on the ice at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor skating rink.

The ice rink is just east of 42nd Street, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue. It will remain open through Feb. 5.

There will be about a 35% chance for precipitation starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday morning, Fajman said. That includes the possibility for light snow in the Omaha area.

“The best chance (for precipitation) appears to be Wednesday evening into Thursday morning when we could see a rain, snow mix,” he said. “It’s not looking really like much, though.”

The forecast for Friday through Sunday is again typical for this time of year in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Fajman predicted a high of 40 on Friday, 42 on Saturday and down to 38 on Sunday.