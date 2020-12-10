Outgoing Douglas County Board members seek $10 million more for justice center

With the Douglas County Board facing turnover, two outgoing members propose to commit another $10 million to the county’s $120 million justice center project.
Board members Clare Duda and Marc Kraft will offer a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to direct the additional money from the county’s financial reserves. They cite legal delays that subjected the project to higher inflationary costs and design changes spurred by the pandemic.
Duda and Kraft are leaving office after Tuesday’s meeting.
Their newly elected replacements, Maureen Boyle and Mike Friend, have questioned aspects of the project. Boyle has opposed the juvenile detention center part of the project, while supporting the courthouse annex. Friend says the $120 million in funding should have gone before voters.
Duda, who will hold a press conference Friday on the funding proposal, said he and Kraft want to make sure that the project they’ve supported has the financial resources it needs going forward.
The funding would come from the county’s general fund reserve, which has received $26 million through the federal coronavirus relief bill, said Patrick Bloomingdale, the county’s chief administrative officer.
Duda said part of the $10 million would fund changes related to health-related issues raised by the coronavirus, such as larger conference rooms, cubicle walls instead of open space, touchless water fountains and antimicrobial surfaces.
The project faced delays after a lawsuit that questioned the legal authority and financing for the work. A judge dismissed that lawsuit in January.
Initial work on the project, which was expected to begin last year, got underway in August; the project is now scheduled to be finished by August 2023.
