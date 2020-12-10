Outgoing Douglas County Board members seek $10 million more for justice center

With the Douglas County Board facing turnover, two outgoing members propose to commit another $10 million to the county’s $120 million justice center project.

Board members Clare Duda and Marc Kraft will offer a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to direct the additional money from the county’s financial reserves. They cite legal delays that subjected the project to higher inflationary costs and design changes spurred by the pandemic.

Duda and Kraft are leaving office after Tuesday’s meeting.

Their newly elected replacements, Maureen Boyle and Mike Friend, have questioned aspects of the project. Boyle has opposed the juvenile detention center part of the project, while supporting the courthouse annex. Friend says the $120 million in funding should have gone before voters.

Duda, who will hold a press conference Friday on the funding proposal, said he and Kraft want to make sure that the project they’ve supported has the financial resources it needs going forward.