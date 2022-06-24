Over 1,000 Omahans protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

More than 1,000 people flocked to Omaha's Memorial Park on Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and to rally to keep abortion legal in Nebraska.

They heard speeches urging them to not despair but to take action, and then they rallied for more than two hours along Dodge Street, filling the historic green bridge over Dodge and lining both sides of the street for several blocks, nearly from Happy Hollow Boulevard to Elmwood Park Road.

The rally began at 5 p.m., and the crowd appeared to peak at about 6 p.m. Organizers, reporters and police estimated the crowd at least 1,000 and probably more. Passing drivers laid on their horns and many cheered, creating a raucous chorus as the protesters chanted, "My body, my choice," "Bans off our bodies" and "Keep abortion safe and legal."

"We came out in droves," 26-year-old Brandy Moore said over the cacophony as she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with other protesters on the pedestrian bridge. "And we are going to fight for our rights."

Speakers reminded the crowd that abortion is still legal in Nebraska. They urged them to turn their emotion into action, and suggested several steps. Follow the organizations involved in Friday's rally, urged Brandi Bothe, co-chair of the Omaha Women's March. Those groups include Women's Fund of Omaha, Planned Parenthood, Omaha Women's March, I Be Black Girl, the ACLU of Nebraska and Nebraska Abortion Resources. Bothe also urged donations to organizations that provide resources and advocacy.

"Contact your state senators," she said. "Call them. Email them. Write them."

And, several speakers exhorted, vote for candidates who support abortion rights

"Please get out and vote," pleaded Oglala-Lakota mental health therapist Grace Johnson of the Great Plains Action Society. "Tell your friends. Tell your young ones who are just turning 18. Please come out and vote."

Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, told the people to let the rage they felt Friday carry them through the summer, through a potential special session of the Nebraska Legislature, to November elections and beyond.

"Let's win this fight again," Giles said.

The rally in Memorial Park was just one that occurred across Nebraska and the country Friday.

In Lincoln, 300 to 400 people filled the sidewalks and spilled onto Lincoln Mall across 10th Street as they listened to a handful of speakers less than five blocks from the State Capitol, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Attendees waved signs, both printed and homemade, that expressed anger at the decision, the Supreme Court and Republican politicians, as well as support for other women.

In downtown Omaha, about 60 anti-abortion supporters gathered outside of the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse Friday evening for a rally organized by Nebraskans Embracing Life and the Pro-Life Action League.

The energy of the crowd was celebratory and smiles and cheers abounded as a chant of “we love babies” broke out at the start of the rally. Some attendees waved American flags and others held signs with messages such as “Unborn Children are Humans Too” and “Nebraska is a Pro-Life State.”

Martin Cannon, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, a nationwide anti-abortion law firm, spoke to the crowd about the magnitude of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It's a very great day,” Cannon said. “Roe v. Wade was an act of lawlessness, we've been saying that forever. It corrupted our courts and as a country it damaged our soul. It taught millions, most of them young, that due process is not for everyone, that equal protection is not for everyone.”

Deanna Pierre of Bellevue said she was “amazed and delighted” at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years.

“I know it’s at the state level now, but at least it’s not mandated nationally,” Pierre said.

Virgil Patlan, a retired Omaha police officer and longtime South Omaha resident, said he knows many abortion rights supporters are angry at the Supreme Court’s decision, but hopes both sides can find a way to come together to support alternatives to abortion.

“I'm not gloating, but I'm happy,” Patlan said. “We've been praying for this day for a long time.”

At Memorial Park, people expressed a range of emotions with their voices and signs.

"Today is not about defeat," Bothe told the crowd. "Today is about hope. Today is about banding together. And take a look around ... this should let every one of us know that you are not in this fight alone, we are not going anywhere, and we will not back down."

Mindy Gilmore, 46, of Omaha, said she felt fury when the expected Supreme Court ruling came down Friday. She held a sign with a drawing of a brick wall between a Supreme Court and a Bible. "Build this wall," the sign read.

"Fear," said her daughter, Ruth Gilmore, 20, who made the sign. "And sadness."

The Gilmores, standing with a couple hundred protesters still persisting beside Dodge Street after a rainfall nearly two hours into the rally, said the crowd and the warm reception of people driving by lifted their hopes a little.

"But unfortunately, we have a lot of conservative politicians in this state who often pay more attention to the people who are lining their pockets than the people who are out here making a difference in the world," Mindy Gilmore said. "And we can do all the protests we want but if people don't go out and vote for liberal candidates who support the right to abortion, then all the protests in the world aren't going to make any difference."

Sara McRoberts, 39, of Omaha expressed the same sentiment about voting. She carried a sign that read, "I did not survive the plague just to go back to the dark ages." She said she joined the protest to "let Nebraskans know that this is an important issue to us, that abortion needs to stay legal in Nebraska."

Christopher Burbach Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues.