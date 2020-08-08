Over 100 people attend 'Pray On MLK' vigil in North Omaha

Religious leaders and community members gathered in the North 24th Street area on Saturday evening for a two-hour nationwide prayer and worship protest.
Organizers estimate more than 100 people attended the “Pray On MLK” vigil near 24th and Lake Streets in the historically Black neighborhood. The events in Omaha were one of many protests across the country, located along Martin Luther King Jr. Streets or memorials in the United States.
“We’re coming together to form a nationwide multi-ethnic human prayer chain to break chains of injustice and usher in a new era of pursuing the dream of God,” said Elly Heckel, an Omaha organizer, who led songs of worship on Saturday.
More than a dozen religious leaders and pastors from the Omaha metro area spoke at Saturday evening’s event. Along with Christian messages, the leaders discussed historical injustices in the metro area and how to bring the community together in light of recent events regarding race.
“We believe there is a cry for justice that has risen from our nation and that it is an echo from heaven that was heard in the 1960s through Martin Luther King Jr.’s non-violent message of love and unity that captured the hearts of the masses,” said Jermaine Stewart, pastor of Waypoint Church in Omaha, in a statement.
Omahans of multiple denominations attended the event, which was scheduled 57 years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.