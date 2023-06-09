Omahans were able to get an up-close look at art and meet the creative minds behind it at a festival in Aksarben Friday.

The 49th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, which will continue Saturday and Sunday, was in full swing Friday afternoon with artist booths, live displays, music and food vendors.

Over 130 artists representing around 20 states are featured in this year’s event, according to event marketing coordinator Maggie Winton.

The event will also include over 30 musical performances over the course of the weekend, as well as a children’s fair with activities on Saturday and Sunday.

A Young Artists Exhibit in Mammel Hall at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is also open over the weekend and features over 300 pieces created by Omaha area students, Winton said.

The festival itself is free, which Winton said is important to making sure that art remains accessible.

“Even if you're not necessarily going to purchase art from the artists, you can still come down to see the art, talk with the artists, get their information for future use and be exposed to the arts in that way,” she said.

Despite some rain, turnout remained strong throughout the day on Friday, Winton said.

Winton said she thinks something a lot of people appreciate about the festival is being able to get “up close and personal” with the artists behind the art.

“People can talk with local artists and get to know who they are and network with them and talk to them about their process,” she said. “I think that that's something super valuable about this festival.”

Christian Coleman of Salt Lake City was selling mixed media art at the festival. He said he creates black-and-white line drawings by hand, which he then digitalizes and adds in colors and other elements.

Coleman said he and his wife travel around the country selling their artwork and that he appreciated that people weren’t afraid to come out in the rain for the festival Friday.

“This is the first time we’ve made it up here,” he said.

Oil painter Greta Sandquist of St. Paul, Minnesota, was selling her paintings, which focus on animals and nature, at the festival.

Sandquist said she sells at a lot of festivals over the summer, and although this was her first time at the Omaha festival, she was impressed.

“The promoters are amazing,” she said. “They have taken really good care of the artists.”

Sheree ‘Ree’ Le’Shawn was one of the “homegrown” artists representing Omaha at the festival.

Le’Shawn creates photo-based art, which she said she uses as a way to express herself and her emotions. While this is her first year selling at the event, she said she has been several times in the past to browse other artists’ work.

“I love it mostly just because there’s a variety of art,” she said. “It's also super cool just to see that locally people appreciate what the art world is.”

