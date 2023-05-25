Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The last time the American Automobile Association projected that so many travelers would hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 wasn’t on the radar.

AAA projects that more than 3 million people across Nebraska and six regional states — Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Missouri — will drive for 50 miles or more Thursday through Monday.

That’s up from the more than 2.8 million people who hit the region’s Interstates and highways last year. But it’s just slightly short of the more than the 3.1 million people who traveled those roads in 2019.

The automobile association projects that about 42.3 million people across the United States will travel 50 miles or more. That’s about 2.7 million more people than last year. This year’s travel projections are the third highest in the forecast’s history, trailing only the 2019 total of 42.8 million people and the 2005 total of 44 million people.

“People are just ready to get out and, see their loved ones, see their friends and enjoy life again,” said Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA Nebraska. “It seems to be that we’ve reached the point of living with COVID. I think seeing those travel numbers go back up is a good sign of that.”

Gas prices this year are friendlier to road trippers than they were last year. Some Omaha gas stations list prices hovering around or below $3 per gallon as listed on gasbuddy.com. Overall, gas prices in Nebraska are much lower than last year. In 2022, Memorial Day travelers paid an average of $4.19 per gallon in Nebraska and $4.22 in Iowa.

The skies are also expected to be busy. AAA projects 136,000 people in the seven-state region will travel by plane. That projection is far above the 2022 total of 108,000 people but slightly behind the 2019 total of 152,000 people.

The Omaha Airport Authority said about 79,000 passengers will travel through Eppley Airfield this weekend, with the busiest day expected to occur Friday. That exceeds the 2019 figure of 77,000 passengers by about 2.5%. A spokesman said passengers should arrive at Eppley no later than two hours before departure.

Friday will also see Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, begin service at Eppley with flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A Sun Country spokeswoman said 145 people will fly from Omaha to the Twin Cities on Friday and 127 will fly in reverse that day.

Travelers in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa should experience uneventful weather conditions. Laurel McCoy, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said a slight chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms could happen Thursday and Sunday. Severe storms aren’t likely to develop.

Otherwise, the region should be blanketed by sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The region is in the midst of a historic lack of rain in May. McCoy said only 0.14 of an inch has fallen so far.

The Nebraska State Patrol plans to have extra officers to patrol the state’s roads for the holiday weekend. A spokesman said anyone who needs assistance or would like to report a dangerous driver can call the State Patrol’s Highway Helpline at *55.

AAA will once again offer Tow to Go for impaired drivers. The confidential service is open to AAA members and non-members and offers free towing of a vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Ortner said the Tow to Go was offered during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year. One driver in Nebraska called for a tow in that window.

“I know one does not sound like a lot. But that one person was taken off the road and didn’t drive impaired,” he said. “That No. 1 means a heck of a lot when you realize that one person decided to make that call.”

