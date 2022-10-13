Overhaul of riverfront parks to bring skate ribbon, pier and more to downtown Omaha

A pier stretches over the Missouri River just past Omaha's eastern edge; to the west, the foundation of a skate ribbon rises from the dirt; and to the north, a philanthropically funded science museum overlooks what will become an "urban beach."

All are features of the ambitious overhaul of Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park — final pieces in a $400 million private-public renovation of Omaha's downtown parks.

"We've reached some exciting milestones at both Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park. They're starting to look like park spaces," said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

Bassett pointed out the frame of a zipline, one of many unique play features within the Lewis & Clark Landing playground. The playground will be the largest children's play area of all three parks and will be four times the size of the playground at Gene Leahy Mall.

Closer to the river, an urban beach area will include sand volleyball courts, seating areas and bonfire pits.

A short walk to the south, and future visitors will be able to take in the Heartland of America Park skate ribbon.

The skate ribbon will be about the length of a football field and will resemble Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, a design from which planners of Omaha’s skate ribbon drew inspiration.

When it opens, the skate rink will be concrete, accommodating roller skaters. As the weather gets colder around October, the ribbon will open for ice skating.

The park also will feature a lakeside amphitheater, bocce courts and Farnam Pier, which will stretch over the Missouri River, Bassett said.

Both parks are on schedule to reopen in late summer 2023.

The overhaul of the parks began with the formation of the fundraising nonprofit Downtown Riverfront Trust. The trust is headed by Ken Stinson, chairman emeritus of Peter Kiewit Corp., and Mogens Bay of Valmont Industries.

In addition to the city’s $50 million contribution to the three-park project, collectively called The RiverFront, another $10 million from the city likely will be used to expand a trail system along the riverfront.

The Gene Leahy Mall reopened in July with accolades and excitement after a more than three-year overhaul. The mall has had hundreds of thousands of visitors since its reopening, Bassett said.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to bring different elements," she added. "Different, exciting amenities, but space for people to spread out, too."

Also in the works is a $101 million riverfront science center funded by philanthropists called the Kiewit Luminarium.

Among the attractions at the new center will be a “geometric climber,” in which visitors will be able to learn about the art and symmetry of geometry by walking and climbing through a two-story exhibit.

Another two-story exhibit space will be devoted to the science of materials. Visitors will explore the weight, strength and other qualities of materials used for construction and other purposes.

If all goes as planned, the state-of-the-art science center will be open to the public in the spring.