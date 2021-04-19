 Skip to main content
Overnight lows below freezing expected in Omaha through Wednesday night
Fat, fluffy flakes of snow swirled in the wind in Omaha on Monday, but the city dodged significant snow as a cold front blew in. 

In contrast, several inches fell in the Nebraska Panhandle and turned roads slick there. 

Cold weather will linger, and the metro area is expected to see temperatures drop below freezing each night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Once Thursday arrives, the weather is expected to warm up.

From Thursday into the weekend, daytime highs are forecast to range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s, according to the weather service. There's a chance of rain Thursday evening into Friday.

By Monday, temperatures could be climbing into the mid- to upper 70s in Omaha.

Snow at this time of year isn't unusual, said Brian Barjenbruch, a weather service meteorologist. 

"It's fairly common to get April snow," he said. "The good news is it tends to melt quickly." 

Omaha can get snow into May.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

