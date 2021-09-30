Overnight storms in Omaha leave more than an inch of rain at Eppley

More than an inch of rain fell early Thursday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, and more precipitation is expected into the weekend.

"The showers and storms, basically, will continue most of (Thursday), on and off," said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "Wind gusts could reach 35 mph, and there could be chances for some small hail and lightning."

The Omaha airport recorded 1.29 inches of rain between midnight and 6 a.m., Gross said. Tekamah, which is about 45 miles north of Omaha, reported 1.18 inches of rain, while Albion, which is about 135 miles west-northwest of Omaha, recorded just over half an inch.

Radar indicated that the largest amounts of rainfall occurred in Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa, Gross said. Totals were not yet available, she said.

While the rainfall was welcome, Omaha is not suffering from drought or even abnormally dry conditions, Gross said. Those conditions, she said, exist farther west.

The Thursday morning total was the most rain that the Omaha area has received in the month of September, Gross said.