A semitrailer truck hauling cattle overturned on a ramp between Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road on Saturday morning, leading to the deaths of 11 cattle and shutting down the ramp for about five hours.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on the ramp connecting northbound I-680 to westbound West Dodge Road.

The semi’s trailer contained about 80 cattle, an Omaha police spokesman said. The spokesman said the Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the ramp so the remaining cattle could be safely transferred to another trailer. The ramp reopened around 11:45 a.m.

No people were injured.

