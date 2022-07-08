OWH seeks nominations of inspiring women

In my role as president of the Omaha World-Herald, I serve on various boards, attend events and rub elbows with folks who make things happen in our community. And I’ve always said that one of the greatest perks of my job is getting to interact with our city’s most talented, inspirational women.

As a result, for the past few years, I’ve had a goal to launch an event designed to celebrate women’s leadership in the Omaha community. Now, I am ecstatic to make it a reality.

Extraordinary women are leading the Omaha community: in our schools, at insurance companies, financial institutions, health care operations, charitable organizations, small businesses and our Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few.

These women deserve to be celebrated. And in October we’ll do just that at an event aptly called “Inspire.”

Inspire will recognize women’s leadership across several sectors — including business, entrepreneurship, public service/nonprofit, education, health care — a young leader, the Inspire Scholarship winner and the highest distinction: Woman of the Year.

Nominees in each of these categories will be generated from the community — YOU! Inspire Award finalists will be selected by the Inspire Advisory Board members, who will be announced on July 17. As a relative “newbie” to Omaha, I am deeply grateful to this group who will have the difficult task of evaluating nominations to determine the finalists and winners to be recognized at the event.

I’m also thrilled to announce that our city’s first female mayor, Jean Stothert, will give opening remarks. Mayor Stothert has navigated Omaha through uncertainty and her commitment to “work together to make the best Omaha possible” is the definition of inspired leadership.

Presented by Union Bank and Trust, the 2022 Inspire Awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHI Health Center Omaha.

For information about sponsorship opportunities and how your business can support Inspire, contact Tam Webb at tam.webb@owh.com or call 402-444-3125.

I encourage you to nominate the women who’ve inspired you at: Go.Omaha.com/Inspire. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.

I look forward to celebrating Omaha’s most inspiring women with all of you.