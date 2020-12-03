Owner of dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison sentenced for arson

The owner of a dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison Streets that exploded and caught fire in 2018 has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Michael F. McKernan, 55, of Valley, had pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and burning to defraud an insurer. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of insurance fraud.
Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced McKernan to two years on the arson charge and one year on the defrauding charge, to be served at the same time. Under the state’s good-time law, McKernan would be released after one year in prison.
Martinez disagreed with McKernan’s lawyer, Mallory Hughes, who argued that the risk for harm was reduced because the explosion occurred on a Sunday morning, when businesses weren’t yet open and consumer traffic to the shopping plaza was slow.
Hughes had asked for probation and no jail time. Martinez said imprisonment was a necessary punishment.
“There could have been anybody walking those streets ... who could have been a casualty,” Martinez said.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, investigated the explosion and fire at Wardrobe Spa and determined that it was intentional. No one was injured in the Oct. 7, 2018 blast, but the building was consumed by flames and eventually collapsed. Estimated damage was at least $350,000.
Witnesses encountered McKernan outside the building after the explosion. He appeared shaken and told them that he was trimming bushes when the explosion occurred.
Ben Perlman, a deputy Sarpy County attorney, said a couple who lived in the closest home to the business had smelled gas that morning, but were headed to church. If they had called authorities about the smell, Perlman argued, first responders would have responded and could have been injured in the ensuing explosion.
“The defendant put a lot of lives at risk, and it was so he could make money off of the insurance companies by blowing up his business,” Perlman said. “Probation can’t be helpful to a person who doesn’t acknowledge what they’ve done.”
McKernan declined to speak during the hearing Thursday. His wife, sitting in the gallery with two other supporters, began to cry on a man’s shoulder upon hearing the judge’s sentence.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.