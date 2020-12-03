Owner of dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison sentenced for arson

The owner of a dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison Streets that exploded and caught fire in 2018 has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael F. McKernan, 55, of Valley, had pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and burning to defraud an insurer. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of insurance fraud.

Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced McKernan to two years on the arson charge and one year on the defrauding charge, to be served at the same time. Under the state’s good-time law, McKernan would be released after one year in prison.

Martinez disagreed with McKernan’s lawyer, Mallory Hughes, who argued that the risk for harm was reduced because the explosion occurred on a Sunday morning, when businesses weren’t yet open and consumer traffic to the shopping plaza was slow.

Hughes had asked for probation and no jail time. Martinez said imprisonment was a necessary punishment.

“There could have been anybody walking those streets ... who could have been a casualty,” Martinez said.