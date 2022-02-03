Owner says horses died in fire at Heartland Farm near Bennington

Firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Bennington, Arlington and Omaha responded early Thursday to a large barn fire at Heartland Farms near 232nd Street and Dutch Hall Road.

The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. at 23203 Dutch Hall Road, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. One person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, the dispatcher said.

Heartland Farms, owned by Blair and Karen Cudmore, breeds, sells and trains horses. Blair Cudmore, reached by phone in California, said he was heading to the airport about 11 a.m. PT for a flight back to Omaha.

"I know we lost a bunch of horses," Cudmore said. "It's not good. We lost a couple of good stallions."

Crews remained on the scene Thursday afternoon to battle hot spots. Cudmore said the indoor arena is roughly the size of a football field.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

