PACE to add bathroom and concessions building at South Omaha soccer fields

People have been flocking for 12 years to Campos Soccer Complex in South Omaha for free PACE youth sports, but they’ve never had indoor bathrooms or concessions.
That’s about to change. Thanks to a $400,000 donation from meatpacker JBS USA, Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) will erect a building for bathrooms and concession sales at the Campos fields, 5035 S. 33rd St. They’re also adding two electronic scoreboards with help from another JBS donation.
It’s another step by PACE to provide facilities as good as anywhere in the metro area to the children and families they serve in South and North Omaha.
“We want our kids to enjoy the same type of facilities that are in other parts of the city,” said Richard Gonzalez, PACE’s executive director.
Leaders of PACE joined representatives of JBS, Hawkins Construction Co., Omaha City Parks and Omaha Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez for a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday. The donations come from JBS USA’s Hometown Strong program. Holland Basham Architects and Lamp Rynearson have donated services.
Construction is expected to begin soon and be completed by summer soccer season in 2022.
It might seem like a lot of hullabaloo to break out the shiny shovels for bathrooms and concessions, unless one has experienced the scene with the current facilities or compares it to other local complexes.
Thousands of young people practice and play soccer games in PACE leagues at Campos. On summer and fall evenings and weekends, hundreds of youth soccer players and families, many with young children, throng the complex’s fields for games and practices. That number swells past 1,000 for PACE’s championship day.
“For the last 12 years we’ve been down here at Campos, we’ve been using port-a-potties,” said Tony Espejo, an Omaha police detective and co-founder of PACE. “No knock on our provider, he gives us great service, but this is something that the kids and the families of South Omaha and North Omaha will absolutely see the difference in and enjoy.”
Campos Soccer Complex is owned by the city. PACE uses and maintains the fields as it does such athletic facilities as Christie Heights in South Omaha and Kerrie Orozco Field in North Omaha. The organization has similarly partnered with donors to improve those parks.
Chase Golik, general manager of a JBS plant near the soccer fields, said about 80% of their workers live in the South Omaha area.
“Seeing that they’ll be able to enjoy this along with everybody else, that’s what we’re here for, to continue to build and dig those roots deeper into this community,” Golik said.
