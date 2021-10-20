PACE to add bathroom and concessions building at South Omaha soccer fields

Thousands of young people practice and play soccer games in PACE leagues at Campos. On summer and fall evenings and weekends, hundreds of youth soccer players and families, many with young children, throng the complex’s fields for games and practices. That number swells past 1,000 for PACE’s championship day.

“For the last 12 years we’ve been down here at Campos, we’ve been using port-a-potties,” said Tony Espejo, an Omaha police detective and co-founder of PACE. “No knock on our provider, he gives us great service, but this is something that the kids and the families of South Omaha and North Omaha will absolutely see the difference in and enjoy.”

Campos Soccer Complex is owned by the city. PACE uses and maintains the fields as it does such athletic facilities as Christie Heights in South Omaha and Kerrie Orozco Field in North Omaha. The organization has similarly partnered with donors to improve those parks.

Chase Golik, general manager of a JBS plant near the soccer fields, said about 80% of their workers live in the South Omaha area.

“Seeing that they’ll be able to enjoy this along with everybody else, that’s what we’re here for, to continue to build and dig those roots deeper into this community,” Golik said.

