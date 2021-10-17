Pancake feed in Omaha helps striking Kellogg's workers, people seeking skilled jobs

About 75 people participate in the program, she said.

Referrals also come from Omaha police and probation officers, Kossow said. Gang unit officers hand out business cards and wristbands for the program.

Kossow, who worked for 15 years as a probation officer for high-risk offenders, said Project Reset launched in February after operating on a volunteer basis since 2017. The staff of five works out of the Firefighters Union Hall and is supported by the Federation of Labor and private donations.

"We have a two-part goal: To address the workforce shortage and help open doors for people with a felony background," she said. "If we can get one person interested, they send five friends to us."

Project Reset members typically begin with an unskilled job to learn punctuality and conflict resolution before transitioning to more skilled work. The goal is to help people land high-paying jobs such as plumbers, bricklayers, electricians, sheet metal workers or house framers.

"Right now, if we can get someone qualified for a commercial driving license, we can get them a job tomorrow," Kossow said. "There are a lot of jobs that need filling."