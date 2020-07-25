Paper Mario: The Origami King review: Cute game delivers fun and funny Mario action

Welcome to the cute, flat world of Paper Mario.
Well, not exactly flat. While Mario and his friends are rendered as flat sheets of paper, the rest of the adorable papercraft Mushroom Kingdom is made of cardboard and folded paper.
It’s a bright and lovable place to spend some time, and for the most part, “Paper Mario: The Origami King” is charming, rich and fun.
Those new to the “Paper Mario” universe should know it’s more like an old-school “Final Fantasy” entry than the “Super Mario Bros.” you grew up with. There’s certainly plenty of busting bricks, collecting coins and jumping from one platform to another, but it’s not a series of levels you have to complete without taking too many hits from Koopas and Bullet Bills.
Those familiar with the “Paper Mario” series, of which this is the sixth entry, or games as far back as “Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars” will feel right at home exploring a large overworld and trying to foil the plot of Olly, the titular origami king.
But forget the gameplay for a second. This is an epic Mario story, and it is, forgive me, far from two-dimensional.
In this paper tale, Princess Peach invites Mario and Luigi to the Origami Festival, but upon arriving, they find things are amiss. Toad Town is ripped to bits, there are massive holes torn in the ground and everyone (including good guys like Peach and bad guys like Bowser) has been captured and folded to origami.
The culprit is King Olly, an origami boy who plans to fold the entirety of the parchment kingdom. Mario is joined by Olly’s origami sister, Olivia, to foil those plans, which involve tracking paper streamers to various corners, combating Olly’s origami minions and unfolding allies.
Along the way, there are numerous puzzles to solve, items to find and friends to recruit.
“Paper Mario: The Origami King” is clever and fun and often very funny. With a new enemy, Bowser and his minions turn into sort of zany, silly side characters, and Mario and his pals — especially the many Toad inhabitants of the kingdom — get to shine.
If you’re not into most RPGs, you’ll dig this Mario tale. Though it’s a lot like old-school role-playing games, it doesn’t feel like it.
Unlike previous Paper Mario entries, this one has a mostly open overworld rather than a series of levels, though you won’t often return to any locales other than the central hub of Toad Town.
You’ll need to be observant and logical, following clues provided by allies and using powers such as the 1,000-fold arms (origami-folded arms that allow Mario to reach high places) to tear open walls and solve puzzles. You can hunt for Toads that are folded up and hidden throughout the game, and the little guys reward you with often funny and offbeat dialogue. They’ll also come to the arena where you do battle and help you out.
The game rewards you for exploring every little corner of the world, and it is full of charming mini-games that provide a welcome break from the combat.
Ah, yes, the combat. Battling the origami minions across the kingdom can get tedious and occasionally frustrating.
Rather than a traditional RPG combat system where you take turns battling it out with enemies, this game puts each enemy on a circular grid surrounding Mario. The grid rotates and slides, the idea being that Mario can move the enemies around the battlefield until he’s in the most advantageous position.
That freshens up traditional turn-based combat, but it also turns each combat instance into a complicated puzzle.
The early going isn’t so bad, as the solutions are fairly simple. But later, they become punishing. It’s like solving a Rubik’s Cube when you really just want to stomp some Goombas. At best, it slows down the game, but it sometimes made me want to avoid combat at all costs. I’d rather just skip another boring combat session and get to the next puzzle.
But the charm and cheek of the game is its most enjoyable element. Thankfully, you’ll spend more time exploring and solving puzzles and much less time engaging in monotonous combat.
