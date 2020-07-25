Paper Mario: The Origami King review: Cute game delivers fun and funny Mario action

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Ranking: B

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo

Likes: Adorable papercraft world, enjoyable story and silly dialogue make for a really fun experience. The paper world is gorgeous and cleverly built. References to previous Mario games are rewarding for longtime fans.

Dislikes: Combat is tedious. Solutions to some puzzles aren't as obvious and might be difficult for younger players.

ESRB Rating: E for Everyone for mild cartoon violence