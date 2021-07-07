'Paperboy' doesn't apply to World-Herald's oldest newspaper carrier

Seven days a week, Bud Hiatt gets up at 4 a.m. to deliver 37 Omaha World-Herald newspapers to customers in Rising City and Shelby, Nebraska.
With his 86th birthday approaching next week, the term "paperboy" doesn't really apply anymore. Hiatt prefers "paper carrier."
Hiatt, The World-Herald's oldest paper carrier, was born in Rising City in 1935. From 1954 to 1957, he served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
In 1957, he and his wife Connie were married in Shelby. The two raised five children in Rising City.
“Their babies were boom, boom, boom right in a row,” said his granddaughter, Liz Jarecki.
“Every nine months and 15 minutes,” Hiatt said.
The Hiatts have 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
After his military service, Hiatt worked as a farmer until the 1980s. He then got a job tearing down wells.
He did that for 25 years, then retired at the age of 77. But he didn’t stay retired.
“I started out delivering out in the country on Sundays,” he said. “They don’t have it out in the country on Sundays anymore, so then they wanted to know if I wanted to carry the paper here in Rising (City) and Shelby also.”
Hiatt’s father was a mail carrier, so being a delivery person wasn't foreign to him.
Hiatt said he was used to getting up early for work, so the 4 a.m. wakeup time isn’t anything out of the ordinary. A daily afternoon nap helps him get through the day.
“I said, ‘Grandpa, you’re going to be 86, don’t you think it’s time to give it up?’" Jarecki said. "He said, ‘I’m up at 4 o’clock, I might as well go to work.’”
Hiatt drives around the towns, which are about 80 miles west of Omaha, in his pickup truck. But he walks the papers up to customers' doors. He said he puts 140 miles a week on his pickup.
Hiatt usually likes the job, except for when his pickup truck got stuck in the snow. “My grandson had to come and get me, drag me out of the snowdrift,” he said.
Brady Svendgard, The World-Herald's audience development director, said, “Carriers like Bud Hiatt are out there in the early morning hours solving problems on the fly and making us look good seven days a week. They deliver in poor conditions, when papers are running behind or even if they’re under the weather. It’s a commitment level that’s often hard to find these days.”
In addition to delivering the papers, Hiatt has one other task he performs daily. Around 10 a.m. each day, he leaves his house to go visit his wife at her nursing home. He often brings her flowers.