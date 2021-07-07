'Paperboy' doesn't apply to World-Herald's oldest newspaper carrier

Hiatt’s father was a mail carrier, so being a delivery person wasn't foreign to him.

Hiatt said he was used to getting up early for work, so the 4 a.m. wakeup time isn’t anything out of the ordinary. A daily afternoon nap helps him get through the day.

“I said, ‘Grandpa, you’re going to be 86, don’t you think it’s time to give it up?’" Jarecki said. "He said, ‘I’m up at 4 o’clock, I might as well go to work.’”

Hiatt drives around the towns, which are about 80 miles west of Omaha, in his pickup truck. But he walks the papers up to customers' doors. He said he puts 140 miles a week on his pickup.

Hiatt usually likes the job, except for when his pickup truck got stuck in the snow. “My grandson had to come and get me, drag me out of the snowdrift,” he said.

Brady Svendgard, The World-Herald's audience development director, said, “Carriers like Bud Hiatt are out there in the early morning hours solving problems on the fly and making us look good seven days a week. They deliver in poor conditions, when papers are running behind or even if they’re under the weather. It’s a commitment level that’s often hard to find these days.”