Papillion chapter of anti-abortion group begins efforts with Life Chain at 72nd and Giles

Members of Nebraska Right to Life spread their message opposing abortion Sunday by forming Life Chains across the state, including Papillion, where a new chapter has formed.

About a dozen members of the new Papillion chapter lined the south side of Giles Road near 72nd Street with signs that said "Pray to End Abortion." Occupants of passing vehicles sometimes let their feelings of approval or disapproval be known.

Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, attended the Papillion event and said she was pleased by the chapter's first steps.

"It takes a couple of years for people to feel their way," she said. "We are just hoping today to be able to come out and send a message that we're working here in Papillion."

Rachael Sikes of Papillion said she is committed to spreading the message about "the sanctity of life from conception to old age." She rebutted the argument that a woman has a right to choose to terminate a pregnancy.

"I believe that when we have a child, our bodies are not autonomous because it's a separate human being," she said. "We don't have the choice to end an innocent human being."