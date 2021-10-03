Papillion chapter of anti-abortion group begins efforts with Life Chain at 72nd and Giles

Members of Nebraska Right to Life spread their message opposing abortion Sunday by forming Life Chains across the state, including Papillion, where a new chapter has formed.
About a dozen members of the new Papillion chapter lined the south side of Giles Road near 72nd Street with signs that said "Pray to End Abortion." Occupants of passing vehicles sometimes let their feelings of approval or disapproval be known.
Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, attended the Papillion event and said she was pleased by the chapter's first steps.
"It takes a couple of years for people to feel their way," she said. "We are just hoping today to be able to come out and send a message that we're working here in Papillion."
Rachael Sikes of Papillion said she is committed to spreading the message about "the sanctity of life from conception to old age." She rebutted the argument that a woman has a right to choose to terminate a pregnancy.
"I believe that when we have a child, our bodies are not autonomous because it's a separate human being," she said. "We don't have the choice to end an innocent human being."
The Life Chain began in 1987 and has spread to more than 2,000 cities across North America, according to National Right to Life's website. Although Life Chains occur year-round, the first Sunday of October is National Life Chain Sunday.
Organizers say the campaign seeks to peacefully and prayerfully end abortion.
“We believe that it is time for the Church to fight for the unborn with spiritual weapons,” the National Life Chain website says. “The battle for life will not be won in the courtroom or the voting booth until it is first won in prayer. We call for pastors to lead the Church in repentance for our nation.”
This year's Life Chain occurred the day after hundreds of abortion rights protests were held nationwide in response to a new Texas abortion law. The law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. No exceptions are made in cases of rape or incest.
Nebraska currently bans abortions after 20 weeks post-fertilization, or about 22 weeks into the pregnancy as most medical professionals calculate gestation. The state also bans certain abortion methods, including the two most commonly used methods for later-term abortions.
