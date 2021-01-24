Papillion church gives cross a procession to new building

In their 40-plus years as members of Trinity Lutheran Church, Nancy and Rick Noda have watched their children get baptized and married in the church.

On Sunday, the Papillion couple took part in a type of christening ceremony for Trinity’s new location, near 90th Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

More than 150 parishioners made the short pilgrimage by vehicle to the brand-new building after the final service at the Family Life Center and brought a wooden cross from old sanctuary to new sanctuary. They formed a long line in the parking lot outside the new building and passed the cross to one another to reach the church’s blue glass front doors, adorned with a large white cross above.

“It’s really symbolic,” Nancy Noda said.

Rick Noda added that the church is highly visible on a hill, which he hopes can bring in new members.

“It gives us a sense of location, where we can be part of the church’s outreach,” he said.

The new building is the culmination of 25 years of church growth, said the Rev. Erik Boye. Church leaders determined that the Family Life Center site, at 520 W. Lincoln St., wasn’t large enough for their plans, even with renovation, and decided to purchase land from the Archdiocese of Omaha several years ago.