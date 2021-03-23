Papillion couple share their story, get big surprise on Ellen DeGeneres' show

But the two refused. Mario joined the military, and the couple relocated to Papillion. Monte, who is former military, works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Monte said they watch Ellen's show almost every day, and they take inspiration from the host, who has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008.

"We see people like Ellen who can just be herself. Her and Portia just live their lives," Monte said on the show. "I want that. We want that and we didn't get to have it."

Ellen echoed his sentiments: "Everyone deserves the freedom. Everyone deserves to have someone to love and to share with and to have photos and go on vacations."

Now, the Papillion couple is starting a family with the help of a surrogate. They have found a surrogate, they told said in an interview with The World-Herald, but they're still raising money toward the process through GoFundMe.

Ellen helped out the hopeful parents-to-be.

The Foreman-Powells had to guess the price of a handful of baby items in 15 seconds. They won the items, which included diapers, clothes, a crib and a stroller. Ellen decided to help them out a little more by giving them $20,000, courtesy of Shutterfly.