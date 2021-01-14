 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn and more cancel school amid blizzard warning for Omaha area
1 comment
alert featured

Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn and more cancel school amid blizzard warning for Omaha area

{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southeast Nebraska from midnight Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Numerous school districts in the Omaha metro area announced that school would be canceled on Friday: Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Westside, Gretna, Ralston, Bennington, Springfield Platteview, Douglas County West and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools.

Millard will have a remote eLearning day.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha canceled classes and operations. 

Gretna's Kids Connection and Papillion La Vista's Kids Club will also close. Ralston's Lil' and Tiny Rams program will close. The Bellevue Public Schools' Lied Activity Center will also close.

Metro also announced plans to delay the start of bus service on Friday. Bus and ORBT service will begin at 7 a.m. MOBY paratransit will start at noon.

The weather service's Valley office issued the warning for Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy and Washington Counties, which include the cities of Auburn, Bellevue, Blair, Falls City, Fremont, La Vista, Nebraska City, Omaha, Papillion and Plattsmouth.

Forecasters expect 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The high winds and snow will make travel difficult because of near-zero visibility and snow-covered roads, forecasters said, noting that the Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily affected. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

Thursday morning's peak wind speed, recorded at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.

Forecasters expect most of the snow to fall between midnight Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, Nicolaisen said.

The snow should move out by midafternoon Friday, he said.

The conditions are much different from what the area saw Wednesday, when Omaha hit a high of 52 degrees. That was 19 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said, but it wasn't a record. The record for the date is 63, set in 1996.

Once the storm moves out, Omaha is likely to see several days with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Photos: Windstorm hits Omaha, Jan. 14

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert