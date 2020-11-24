 Skip to main content
Papillion man found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in deaths of two Millard youths
Papillion man found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in deaths of two Millard youths

A Papillion man will be sentenced in January after a jury found him guilty of two counts of motor vehicle homicide and misdemeanor reckless driving in the deaths of two Millard youths.

The Sarpy County District Court jury on Friday found 39-year-old Jesse O. Knight guilty of causing the deaths of 10-year-old Stephen Young and his sister, Abby Young, 16. He also was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving and pleaded guilty to operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driving license. 

The crash occurred shortly after 9:45 a.m. Aug. 8, 2019, on eastbound Nebraska Highway 370 near 192nd Street. Kristy Young and her four children were in a 2016 Toyota minivan that was stopped at a red light when it was hit from behind by a dump truck driven by Knight.

Stephen Young, who was about to enter the fifth grade at Millard's Reagan Elementary School, was pronounced dead at the scene. Abby Young, who would have been a junior at Millard West High School, died at a hospital. 

Kristy Young and her sons Levi, 14, and Hunter, 12, were taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Other people in vehicles that became entangled in the crash also were injured and taken to the hospital.

