Papillion man who survived 50 B-24 missions in World War II dies at 101

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, brought the U.S. into World War II. Harrington transferred to the Army Air Corps because he hoped to fly like his older brother.

He was assigned to the 485th Bomb Group, which trained in Fairmont, Nebraska. The unit deployed to Venosa, Italy, in April 1944.

Harrington kept a wartime diary. It included a description of a harrowing bombing mission over Vienna on June 26, 1944. His plane, which the crew had named Hitler’s Egg Man, was badly damaged but somehow reached an Allied base in Tunisia.

“Believe me,” Harrington wrote, “The fellows got out and kissed the ground and thanked the good Lord to be on Mother Earth.”

After the war, he decided that he liked life in the Air Force and stayed in. He met Lt. Mabel Carolyn Nelson, an Army nurse, in England, and they married in 1947. They raised two daughters and two sons.

Harrington joined the Strategic Air Command — newly headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base — the following year. He served as a navigator aboard B-36 “Peacemaker” strategic bombers, and stayed with SAC until he retired in 1963 as a colonel. His last assignment was at Offutt, as chief of navigator training.