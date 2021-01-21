Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons resigns to take new job in Missouri

Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons has resigned after accepting a job in Missouri.

Lyons, who started as chief since 2015, accepted a police chief position in Belton, Missouri, the City of Papillion announced Thursday.

Deputy Chief Chris Whitted has been named interim chief as the city begins its search for its next police chief.

Papillion Mayor David Black lauded Lyons for his "achieved many accomplishments in his six years," saying he "sharpened the department’s focus on community-oriented policing."

"I thank him for his impact and wish him well in his new role," Black said.

8 local mayors and their salaries

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.