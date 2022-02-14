Papillion veteran who crawled through wall of fire in WWII celebrates 100th birthday

“He went down with the plane,” McClintick said. “He tried to be a hero. He wasn’t qualified to fly.”

Two months later, he had recovered from his wounds and returned to his squadron — the same base, even the very same cot as before.

Still, McClintick said, he wasn’t afraid to fly again, just determined to hit his quota of 35 flights as soon as possible.

“I made up my mind I was going to finish 10 more missions and go home for pilot training,” he said.

That’s just what he did.

McClintick was home to spend Christmas 1944 with his family in Kansas, then on to pilot training. By the time he finished, in October 1945, the war was over. But he continued to fly — B-17s, C-47s, B-57s and eventually KC-135 tankers, which are still flown today.

He met his wife, Rhoda “Rae” Enslow, on a tour in Canada. They raised four sons. McClintick joined the Strategic Air Command in 1958. He racked up another dozen combat missions during the Vietnam War and finished up his career in SAC headquarters at Offutt in 1972.