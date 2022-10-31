Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband

A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering.

Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.

Ben Perlman, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, said the plea agreement to reduce the charge to first-degree assault was based on available evidence. Prosecutors have to weigh whether evidence is strong enough to withstand the appeal process, he said.

Valgora also was sentenced to one to two years in prison for evidence tampering, with that sentence to be served at the same time as the assault penalty. A charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed during plea negotiations.

Prosecutors said Valgora killed Olson because he had stopped paying her a monthly allowance. She also was the sole beneficiary of Olson’s life insurance policy.

Valgora, who was being held on $2 million bail, has been in the Sarpy County Jail since her arrest on June 19, 2019.

Under state sentencing guidelines, Valgora must serve 20 years before she's eligible for parole and 25 years before automatic release.