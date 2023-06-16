A parade and two festivals will be among the highlights of Saturday’s Juneteenth celebrations in Omaha.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1866 following the emancipation of African American slaves. It has been a federal holiday since 2021.

Locally, the annual Juneteenth Parade, organized by the NAACP, will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will stretch one mile along North 24th Street from Lake to Sprague Streets. Among other things, the parade will feature floats and a drill team competition.

The Omaha Freedom Festival and Juneteenth Joy Fest will both begin at noon. The Freedom Festival will celebrate its third year and will be held on the grounds of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. It will feature free attractions, including carnival activities, food, and arts and crafts. The activities are scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

This year’s Freedom Festival will see at least five Black music acts perform starting at 8 p.m. Musiq Soulchild will be the headliner. Performers Lyfe Jennings and Enjoli & Timeless will also take the stage.

Now in its second year, Juneteenth Joy Fest will be held at 24th and Ohio Streets and will highlight the Black community’s arts and culture in Omaha. Hosted by Andrea Joy and curated by Alajia McKizia in partnership with the Fabric Lab, the North Omaha Trail, and the Union for Contemporary Art, the festival will have music, dance and poetry performances. Joy Fest will last until 10 p.m.

From noon to 3 p.m., Angelo J. Louisa will sign copies of his book, “The African American Baseball Experience in Nebraska,” at the Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St.

