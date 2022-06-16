Parade and two festivals Saturday in North Omaha will celebrate Juneteenth

People will celebrate Juneteenth in North Omaha on Saturday with a parade and two festivals that include live music, family fun and games, guided bicycle rides, oratory, poetry and, of course, food.

The Omaha NAACP’s annual Juneteenth Parade, back after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on North 24th Street, the historic and revitalizing heart of Omaha’s Black community.

Two daylong festivals will take place after the parade: the Omaha Freedom Festival, on the grounds of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 34th and Evans Streets, and Juneteenth Joy Fest, north of 24th and Lake Streets.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. It takes its name from the day, June 19, 1865, when a Union Army general announced in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Long celebrated in Black communities across the nation, Juneteenth has had more widespread attention in recent years, especially since the summer of 2020’s racial unrest and protests. Congress passed legislation, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. It also became an official Nebraska state holiday this year — Juneteenth National Independence Day — under a bill introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne, passed 48-0 by the Nebraska Legislature and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Juneteenth historically marked “a major, positive juncture in a time that was about as bad as possible in our nation’s development — slavery,” said Preston Love Jr., a community organizer and adjunct professor in the Black Studies Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Juneteenth also is a time for celebration of Black culture and heritage as well as freedom, Love said.

The parade in North Omaha has historically been the main formally organized local event. It will start at 24th and Lake Streets and travel north on 24th to Sprague Street.

The theme of the parade is “Legends and Legacies,” and several pioneering African American principals from Omaha Public Schools will ride the route in Ollie the Trolley. Several drill teams and dance teams will perform in the parade. The UNO Black Studies Department, led by Professor Cynthia Robinson and celebrating its 50th anniversary, will participate. So will health care organizations, a Baptist pastors group and Black-owned businesses.

Parade judges will be majorettes and a drummer from back-in-the-day drill teams the Elks and the Contemporaries.

Parade chair Frankie J. Williams estimated that more than 600 people will be in the parade.

After the parade, the Omaha Freedom Festival is scheduled for noon to midnight in the outside event center at Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St. That includes a free family festival from noon to 5 p.m. A concert that includes national recording artists Raheem DeVaughn, Tink, Changing Faces and Kut Klose, as well as local musicians, will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the concert and can be purchased at omahafreedomfestival.com. Tickets will not be sold at the festival.

Freedom Festival aims to create an all-ages cultural event, providing an interactive educational opportunity focused on Juneteenth, said Calvin Williams, operations manager for Freedomtainment, the nonprofit putting on the event. He said it also aims to connect people from the community with multiple resources.

Everything at the family festival from noon to 5 will be free, including such food as burgers, hot dogs and grilled chicken. The festival will offer arts and crafts, face painting and other activities for children. Ten bikes will be given away every hour, through a partnership with Union Pacific Railroad and the Omaha Black Police Officers Association. Health and wellness checks, screenings for diabetes and other conditions and COVID vaccinations will be offered. Exhibitors will offer resources to college and financial literacy programs. There will be a reading, by Robinson, of the Emancipation Proclamation, along with other educational presentations.

The Freedom Festival, in the works for a couple of years, started with the idea that people needed more ways to celebrate cultural heritage in North Omaha, Calvin Williams said.

Juneteenth Joy Fest is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m., centered on a mobile stage behind Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St.

It is a Black arts and culture festival created to just support Black artists and Black entrepreneurs, said artist and event organizer Alajia McKizia. McKizia launched the event in an empty lot near her home last year and is organizing it this year.

“We just wanted to give folks a space to celebrate Black culture and Juneteenth, as it becomes a federal holiday and more widespread, we wanted to make sure that it still recognizes our culture,” she said.

Admission is free to the event, but donations will be accepted. Joy Fest will include performances from many local musical artists and poets, as well as rapper LaRussell from Vallejo, California.

Joy Fest’s main sponsors include The Union for Contemporary Art, Fabric Lab, the Weitz Family Foundation and Millwork Commons.

Joy Fest’s Black flea market is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Poetry and music will follow from about 4:30 to 11 p.m. Food will be sold by Black-owned Nebraska small businesses Soul Brothers Inc., Haven Express and Juju’s Vegan.

Joy Fest events also include a bike ride guided by the North Omaha Trail Project’s leader, Manne Cook. It’s scheduled to start about 11 a.m. Saturday from Fabric Lab and will include a tour of the completed portion of the North Omaha Trail, neighborhoods and probably a loop through the College World Series neighborhood.

Culxr House, an arts, community and entrepreneurial hub at 3014 N. 24th Street, plans its third annual North Omaha and downtown bike ride for 4 p.m. Saturday. Culxr House will also present a live reenactment by the Descendants of DeWitty, Nebraska, the state’s largest and longest-lasting African American settlement, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.