Parades, parties and poppers: Fourth of July festivities in and around Omaha

Omaha and other nearby communities are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with events planned from Friday through Monday.
NEBRASKA
Omaha
J.E. George 4th of July Parade
- Monday at 10 a.m.
- Parade begins at the intersection of J.E. George Boulevard and Nicholas Street
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/JEGeorge4thOfJulyParade
Nelson’s Creek Neighborhood Annual July 4th Celebration and Parade
- Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Picotte Elementary School parking lot
- More information: http://www.nelsonscreek.org/4th-of-july-neighborhood-celebration.html
Elkhorn 4th of July Parade
- Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grove Park
- Featuring food trucks, a magic show and a parade
- More information: https://www.thegroveelkhorn.com/4th-of-july-parade
Parks and Rec Pool Party
- Monday, pools open until 5 p.m.
- $1 admission to city pools that are open on Mondays
- More information: https://parks.cityofomaha.org/images/4th_of_July_Pool_Party_2022.pdf
USS Omaha Symphony Concert and Fireworks
- Monday from 8 to 10:20 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall
- At this grand finale for the mall's reopening celebration, the Omaha Symphony Orchestra will perform patriotic tunes. The concert will be followed by fireworks.
- More information: https://www.visitomaha.com/event/uss-omaha-symphony-concert-%26-fireworks/37467
The City of Omaha Celebrates America
- July 22 at Memorial Park
- Music will begin at 6 p.m. featuring headliner Sheryl Crow.
- Fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/MemorialParkConcert
Papillion
Fireworks at Werner Park
- Monday at 7:05 p.m., Werner Park
- The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the Toledo Mud Hens. A fireworks show will follow the game.
- More information: https://gosarpy.com/event/toledo-mud-hens-vs-omaha-storm-chasers-17
Ralston
Ralston Independence Day Parade
- Monday at 1 p.m.
- Parade will begin at 80th and Highland Streets and end at 72nd and Main Streets
- More information: https://ralstonareachamber.org/events/details/2022-independence-day-1320
Blair
July 4th Fireworks
- Monday; fireworks begin at dark
- At Transformation Hill (the former Dana College Campus)
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/404023404973015/?ref=newsfeed
Lincoln
Uncle Sam Jam
- Sunday at Oak Lake Park in Lincoln
- Food vendors will open at 4 p.m., live music will begin at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
- More information: https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Mayor/Uncle-Sam-Jam
IOWA
Council Bluffs
Fireworks Spectacular at Westfair
- Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. at Westfair Amphitheater
- Hosted by Free Speech America, the event will include food trucks, live music and fireworks.
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/564029511824428
Independence Day Free Community Event
- Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs
- More information: https://www.unleashcb.com/events/detail/independence_day_free_community_event/2022-07-03
Glenwood
Independence Day Fireworks at Bella Terre
- Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m. at Bella Terre Vineyard in Glenwood
- This all-day event will feature live music, food, kid-friendly activities and a fireworks show.
- More information: https://www.bellaterre.com/ticketing/under-the-tuscan-sunday-4th-of-july-celebration
Fright Night Fireworks
- Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight at Hillside House of Hell haunted attraction in Glenwood.
- Live music and wrestling, muscle car show, daytime lights-on tour, evening haunt open, and horror-themed fireworks show.
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/554382379600330 and https://getscared.fearticket.com
Logan
Pack the Park Celebration
- Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Logan City Park
- Fireworks at dusk at the football field
Logan Independence Day Parade
- Monday at 10:30 a.m.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/loganchambercommittee
Oakland
Oakland Independence Day Celebration
- Monday; parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at dusk
- Events will take place at Chautauqua Park in Oakland
- More information: https://cityofoaklandiowa.com
Underwood
65th Annual Underwood July 4th Celebration
- Monday; Parade at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
- The ninth annual Runderwood 5K Walk/Run will take place Monday at 7 a.m.
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/umbahall