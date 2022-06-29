 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parades, parties and poppers: Fourth of July festivities in and around Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha and other nearby communities are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with events planned from Friday through Monday. 

NEBRASKA

Omaha

J.E. George 4th of July Parade

Nelson’s Creek Neighborhood Annual July 4th Celebration and Parade

Elkhorn 4th of July Parade

People are also reading…

Parks and Rec Pool Party

USS Omaha Symphony Concert and Fireworks

The City of Omaha Celebrates America

Papillion

Fireworks at Werner Park

063022-owh-new-fourth-events-p1

A fireworks show will follow the Omaha Storm Chasers game at Werner Park on Monday.  

Ralston

Ralston Independence Day Parade

Blair

July 4th Fireworks

Lincoln

Uncle Sam Jam

IOWA

Council Bluffs

Fireworks Spectacular at Westfair

Independence Day Free Community Event

Glenwood

Independence Day Fireworks at Bella Terre

Fright Night Fireworks

Logan

Pack the Park Celebration

  • Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Logan City Park
  • Fireworks at dusk at the football field

Logan Independence Day Parade

  • Monday at 10:30 a.m. 

More information: https://www.facebook.com/loganchambercommittee

Oakland

Oakland Independence Day Celebration

  • Monday; parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at dusk 
  • Events will take place at Chautauqua Park in Oakland
  • More information: https://cityofoaklandiowa.com

Underwood

65th Annual Underwood July 4th Celebration

  • Monday; Parade at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
  • The ninth annual Runderwood 5K Walk/Run will take place Monday at 7 a.m.
  • More information: https://www.facebook.com/umbahall 

Fast facts about the Fourth of July

1 of 6
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period app safety: Call for federal data privacy legislation heightens in wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert