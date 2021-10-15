Parakeet captured in Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall after months on the loose

Mutchler-Burns said budgies on the loose tend to stick with sparrows. They can’t be caught in flight, so it takes a bait cage loaded with their favorite millet. It’s like candy to the birds.

Volunteers with the bird group have captured more than a dozen budgies this summer, including seven from May 26 to June 26 alone.

The nonprofit group has become so active that it is searching for a space of its own as a base for its rescues.

Mutchler-Burns' theory is that people acquired budgies during the COVID pandemic to keep them company. "Now they have had them for a year," she said. "They are loud, chatty and messy. If you don't handle them a lot, they bite.

“People toss them out like trash.”

Volunteers also are trying to corral a more expensive Jenday conure, a small parrot, in west Omaha near 168th and Blondo Streets.

The yet-unnamed budgie isn’t too happy to be back in a cage, but Mutchler-Burns said at least he’s safe.

The bird will join a green female parakeet that was captured the same day at a home in Council Bluffs. Mutchler-Burns said the birds have the shared experience of being on their own in the wild.