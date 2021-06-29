Parents of Vanderbilt players subjected to racist slurs at CWS game, Vandy A.D. says

Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee on Tuesday condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of Commodore players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted. "This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen shared a similar message on Twitter.

"We join Vanderbilt in declaring such behavior unacceptable and in direct conflict with the values of both institutions and our fan bases," Cohen wrote. "The College World Series serves as a celebration of the entire sport of college baseball. Highly inappropriate events must neither be tolerated nor allowed to detract from the on-the-field accomplishments of the student-athletes and their teams who have earned the right to participate on this national stage."

Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vandy won 8-2 Monday with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday night.