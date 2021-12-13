Park Omaha partners with tech company to gather data on curbside congestion

With the help of artificial intelligence and new technology, the City of Omaha will track and analyze traffic at the city’s curbs.
Park Omaha has partnered with curb management company Automotus to gather data that officials hope can be used to develop policies that reduce curbside congestion.
Many cities are experiencing a rise in curbside crowding, said Ken Smith, the city’s parking and mobility manager.
“Through the advent of being able to order anything you want from your mobile phone, whether it’s food delivery, a ride or a product right to your front door, the curb is no longer used just for parking cars,” Smith said. “We now have to get vehicles right next to the curb or they’re blocking traffic, and traffic flow is only as good as our curb space.”
The first step toward a solution is gathering data, Smith said. That’s where Automotus’ role begins.
Founded in 2017, Automotus collects information to help cities, airports, fleets and small businesses manage the rise in congestion and emissions from commercial vehicle traffic, according to the company’s website.
Omaha was an awardee of Automotus’ 2022 Commercial Curb Challenge, meaning the company will work with the city to provide curb-use data, real-time curb availability and automated, pay-by-the-minute access to designated smart loading zones for commercial vehicles.
The company will also provide a camera system that uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to view the amount of time vehicles spend in certain areas and what kind of vehicles are using curb space.
Mainly focused in the downtown area, 100 cameras will be provided by the company.
“Our hope is really for data driven changes in that we can look at the information we get from this and create policies for managing curbside space more effectively,” Smith said.
The technology doesn’t store or share personal, identifiable information, and data cannot be sold to any third party, according to a press release from Automotus.
Those new policies could include what Smith refers to as a “dynamic curb.”
“There’s an exchange of goods and services happening (curbside),” Smith said. “Not just parking that vehicle. We have to look at how we get those services up to that space or next to the curb.”
There is not an exact timeline for when the cameras will begin monitoring the city’s curbside activity, Smith said.
It’s possible the “smart zones,” the areas where the cameras will be set up, will launch in early 2022.
