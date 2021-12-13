Park Omaha partners with tech company to gather data on curbside congestion

The company will also provide a camera system that uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to view the amount of time vehicles spend in certain areas and what kind of vehicles are using curb space.

Mainly focused in the downtown area, 100 cameras will be provided by the company.

“Our hope is really for data driven changes in that we can look at the information we get from this and create policies for managing curbside space more effectively,” Smith said.

The technology doesn’t store or share personal, identifiable information, and data cannot be sold to any third party, according to a press release from Automotus.

Those new policies could include what Smith refers to as a “dynamic curb.”

“There’s an exchange of goods and services happening (curbside),” Smith said. “Not just parking that vehicle. We have to look at how we get those services up to that space or next to the curb.”

There is not an exact timeline for when the cameras will begin monitoring the city’s curbside activity, Smith said.