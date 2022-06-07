Partnership to bring e-bikes to Omaha's ORBT stations

In a partnership aimed at improving public transportation in Omaha, Metro transit and Heartland Bike Share will establish 14 new bike share stations at or around stops on the ORBT bus route.

The new stations will house a total of 100 electric pedal-assist bikes, or "e-bikes," which can travel up to 17 mph with little assistance from the rider. Representatives for Metro and Heartland Bike Share hope that this will allow ORBT riders easier access to surrounding neighborhoods such as Dundee, Aksarben, Benson and North Omaha.

"These new bike share stations will offer vital first- and last-mile connections for ORBT riders, improving connections between ORBT stations and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro transit.

For example: An ORBT rider could get off at the 49th and Dodge stop, check out a bike and dock it at a bike share location in Aksarben or Benson. More than 70 bike share locations are set up across the city, with many concentrated in central and downtown Omaha.

Most of the new bike share spots will be on Dodge and Douglas Streets. The Dodge Street stations will be at the ORBT stops at 77th, 72nd, 49th, 46th, 42nd, 33rd, 24th and 20th Streets. On Douglas Street, bikes will be available at the ORBT stops at 10th, 19th and 24th Streets.

Three additional stations will be located at 29th and California Streets, 38th and Farnam Streets and near the downtown riverfront.

Prospective riders must use a credit or debit card to rent the bike. A one-day pass costs $12, while membership rates are $20 per month or $156 per year. Bikes must be docked at a station to avoid additional fees. Discounts are available for students, people age 55 and older and members of the military.

