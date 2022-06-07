 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Partnership to bring e-bikes to Omaha's ORBT stations

  • Updated
  • 0

In a partnership aimed at improving public transportation in Omaha, Metro transit and Heartland Bike Share will establish 14 new bike share stations at or around stops on the ORBT bus route. 

ORBT-HBS2.jpg

Metro Transit and Heartland Bike Share are partnering to bring 14 new bike share stations and 100 new e-bikes to ORBT bus stations. 

The new stations will house a total of 100 electric pedal-assist bikes, or "e-bikes," which can travel up to 17 mph with little assistance from the rider. Representatives for Metro and Heartland Bike Share hope that this will allow ORBT riders easier access to surrounding neighborhoods such as Dundee, Aksarben, Benson and North Omaha. 

"These new bike share stations will offer vital first- and last-mile connections for ORBT riders, improving connections between ORBT stations and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro transit. 

For example: An ORBT rider could get off at the 49th and Dodge stop, check out a bike and dock it at a bike share location in Aksarben or Benson. More than 70 bike share locations are set up across the city, with many concentrated in central and downtown Omaha. 

People are also reading…

Most of the new bike share spots will be on Dodge and Douglas Streets. The Dodge Street stations will be at the ORBT stops at 77th, 72nd, 49th, 46th, 42nd, 33rd, 24th and 20th Streets. On Douglas Street, bikes will be available at the ORBT stops at 10th, 19th and 24th Streets.

ORBT_HBS_Map_Jun2022-01.png

Three additional stations will be located at 29th and California Streets, 38th and Farnam Streets and near the downtown riverfront. 

Prospective riders must use a credit or debit card to rent the bike. A one-day pass costs $12, while membership rates are $20 per month or $156 per year. Bikes must be docked at a station to avoid additional fees. Discounts are available for students, people age 55 and older and members of the military.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha adding 'really cool' hotels

Omaha adding 'really cool' hotels

Despite recent closures, including the loss of Coco Key, the city has seen a 2% increase in hotel rooms, said Deborah Ward, executive director for Visit Omaha. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Land sinking along mid-Atlantic will increase impact of sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert