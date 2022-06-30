Patient information compromised in OrthoNebraska data breach

A December 2021 data breach put some OrthoNebraska patients' personal and health information at risk, according to a statement released by the health organization Thursday.

In early December 2021, an unauthorized individual or individuals gained access to an OrthoNebraska email account, sent out spam messages and gained access to protected personal and health information, the statement said.

In investigating the incident, the organization found that the data breach may have included demographic information, driver's license numbers, state identification card numbers, usernames and passwords, Social Security numbers, medical history information, and health insurance and claim information.

OrthoNebraska is notifying all patients whose information was compromised, according to the statement, and an investigation into the incident found no evidence that any information had been used for identity theft.

The organization is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those impacted or involved in the incident, according to the statement. Those who believe they have been impacted and want to take advantage of the resources can call a designated helpline at 1-800-405-6108. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

OrthoNebraska said it is taking additional safeguards and enhancing employee information security training to better protect data going forward.

OrthoNebraska is a physician-owned hospital specializing in orthopedic care. It includes multiple facilities in the Omaha metro area and beyond.

