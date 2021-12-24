Patriotic motorcycle represents service of Nebraska veterans who've owned it

“He was a big part of starting that and getting that finalized, which is a very proud moment in his life,” Bradfield said.

Bradfield worked with Miller to surprise the rest of his family by having the motorcycle at his dad’s service.

“That really, really pulled at our heartstrings when I was able to get it to the celebration of life,” he said.

The story of the patriotic trike goes back to its original owner, Tom Dasenbrock of Venice, who purchased it from Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson in Omaha in 2005.

Then, it was just a white motorcycle. Dasenbrock, a Vietnam veteran, decided to convert it into a trike and add a patriotic paint job.

“I have a great love for the flag,” he said. “There’s a lot of motorcycles that are patriotic and I wanted to make it over the top and turn the whole thing into a flag.”

Dasenbrock said he enjoyed riding the bike until he traded it in in 2012.

“Wherever we went, it was a showstopper because it was so unusual,” he said.

The bike was then bought by Mahler, who owned it until 2016.