Patriotic parade, concert brings thousands to Omaha's Old Market

Thousands lined an Old Market street Friday, American flags in hand and cheers for those marching by.

They watched as hundreds of veterans, some on motorcycles, others in corvettes or on foot, traveled by. They listened to a group of bagpipe players, their music echoing along Jackson Street, and pointed excitedly at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

And they watched somberly as more than 200 Gold Star family members led the parade to its final destination in the Durham Museum parking lot.

The families came from more than 10 different states to take part in the patriotic parade and concert, a kickoff to Memorial Day weekend.

Among them was Noala Fritz of Nebraska. Fritz’s son, Jacob Fritz, was killed in 2007 by members of a militia in Iraq.

Today, Fritz dedicates her time to hosting the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial towers, which were created by Bill and Evonne Williams, organizers of Friday’s parade and concert.

The towers greeted parade participants and observers as they made their way from 12th and Jackson Streets to the Durham Museum on 10th Street.