Paul Hammel: Stenberg writes novel about devil; Angels celebrate Jabenis' 100th

After moving to the Holy Name section of Omaha more than four decades ago, I mentioned the pitiful plight of a local World War I monument to a couple of neighbors.

The monument, along with a rusty and flagless flagpole, sat on a grassy island at the intersection of Military Avenue, Fontenelle Boulevard and the Radial Highway.

Soon enough, a local painter (Bill Watson) and an official with the local neighborhood association (Bob Scott) worked together to spiff up the old flagpole. Old Glory, donated by the Woodmen of the World Society and hoisted into place by firefighters from a nearby station, was soon flying. The city even moved a nearby streetlight so the flag was illuminated well at night.

Driving by the site this summer, I was astonished to see that flower beds and park benches had been added. The place looked better than ever.

But there’s more to the story. In recent years, the refrigerator-sized, stone monument became known as a “car magnet,” said local neighborhood activist Tom LaHood. It’s been knocked over more than once in collisions with wayward vehicles. The flagpole has been snapped off as well.