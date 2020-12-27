Paul Hammel: Stenberg writes novel about devil; Angels celebrate Jabenis' 100th

LINCOLN — When he was Nebraska’s Attorney General, Don Stenberg had some experience with good and evil.
His office prosecuted some of the worst murder cases in the state, and it vigorously defended the imposition of the death penalty in the most heinous cases. A staunch conservative and opponent of abortion, Stenberg also argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000 in defense of a partial-birth abortion bill passed in Nebraska.
Still, Stenberg said he never expected to write a novel about the devil.
“Eavesdropping on Lucifer: A Story Every Christian Should Hear,” released earlier this year, is an easy-reading tale about how “the Boss” (the devil) is working overtime to discredit and ridicule Christian beliefs, including the existence of the devil, the creation story and God himself.
In the 106-page book, the Boss uses an apprentice to go out and undermine the work of a fire-and-brimstone preacher, and to encourage divorce and abortion. Meanwhile, God deploys an angel, “Angelica,” to oppose and undo what the devil has done.
It is a modern-day update, Stenberg said, of a book written by the British atheist-turned-theologian C.S. Lewis back in 1942, “The Screwtape Letters.” That book also focused on temptation (by an assistant to the devil called “Screwtape”) and the human and divine struggle to resist it.
Stenberg said that there have been dramatic changes in U.S. culture since the 1940s, and while some may see them as improvements, he does not.
“I believe in evil,” he said. “If you believe in God and the Bible, you aren’t left with much choice.”
The 72-year-old Republican served as attorney general from 1991-2003, and then state treasurer from 2011-19. He now spends most of his time chasing grandchildren and writing commentaries about public policy, including ones recently published by the Wall Street Journal and World-Herald.
As AG, Stenberg raised the profile of the office, from one that resolved mostly mundane and functionary tasks to an independent office that actively took political positions, sometimes controversial ones. He spatted mightily, and often, with then-Gov. Ben Nelson, a Democrat, and caught some criticism for his activism.
Stenberg, who graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and is a native of Tekamah, has always defended how he ran the attorney general’s office, though it never translated into election to higher office.
He said he was called to write the book, which basically wrote itself. His wife, Sue, a former public relations professional, was his editor.
A Presbyterian, Stenberg said he didn’t speak much about religion while in public office because he had a job to do, but hopes “Eavesdropping on Lucifer” helps people realize that evil is alive and well, and often presents itself as something good.
The book has gotten some good reviews, calling it entertaining and accessible. It even received an endorsement from former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.
“Hopefully, the book will give some insight on how evil affects our society and that there’s salvation through Jesus,” Stenberg said.
* * *
And now we turn from the devil to the work of angels.
The Angels is one the names adopted by a 25-year-old book discussion club in Omaha. The all-women group meets weekly (now via Zoom) to discuss books and listen to interesting speakers.
When one of its most treasured members, Elaine Jabenis, turned 100 this fall, the Angels were not going to let the coronavirus get in the way of celebrating the milestone.
About a dozen of the book club members gathered on the sidewalk in front of Jabenis’ midtown home in late September. Former WOWT sportscaster Dave Webber was enlisted to sing “Happy Birthday” to Jabenis, the legendary “grande dame” of the Omaha Playhouse, as she sat on the porch. Cake and ice cream were served.
“She’s 100 years young,” one of the Angels, Ann Pape, said of Jabenis, who starred in dozens of Playhouse performances. “She’s sharper, smarter, wittier than any 20 people you can find.”
A few days later, on Jabenis’ actual birthday, Oct. 2, there was an even bigger “drive-through” party at her house. Traffic jammed the residential street. Several of the estimated 75-100 participants got out to wish her well, from a distance.
“I was totally surprised,” Jabenis said. “It was awfully sweet.”
Jabenis, who starred in “My Fair Lady” and “Driving Miss Daisy,” among others, produced her first work of fiction at age 94. Now, she’s working to finish an autobiography.
She’s got some stories to tell. Jabenis once got a job at the New York Times after fleeing into the newspaper’s lobby to escape a sudden downpour. She was a writer for a young Johnny Carson in Omaha. Later, Jabenis had a long career with the old Brandies department store, earning the title “Omaha’s First Lady of Fashion.”
* * *
One last thing — an addendum to a recent column about historical markers.
After moving to the Holy Name section of Omaha more than four decades ago, I mentioned the pitiful plight of a local World War I monument to a couple of neighbors.
The monument, along with a rusty and flagless flagpole, sat on a grassy island at the intersection of Military Avenue, Fontenelle Boulevard and the Radial Highway.
Soon enough, a local painter (Bill Watson) and an official with the local neighborhood association (Bob Scott) worked together to spiff up the old flagpole. Old Glory, donated by the Woodmen of the World Society and hoisted into place by firefighters from a nearby station, was soon flying. The city even moved a nearby streetlight so the flag was illuminated well at night.
Driving by the site this summer, I was astonished to see that flower beds and park benches had been added. The place looked better than ever.
But there’s more to the story. In recent years, the refrigerator-sized, stone monument became known as a “car magnet,” said local neighborhood activist Tom LaHood. It’s been knocked over more than once in collisions with wayward vehicles. The flagpole has been snapped off as well.
LaHood, whose wife, Jane, heads up the Clairmont Heights Neighborhood Association that maintains the flower beds and monument, said that more than once, heavy equipment has been needed to hoist the heavy monument back into place.
The flagpole was bowled over again this autumn. As a temporary fix, LaHood found an aluminum rod that’s being utilized as a flagpole. It’s hoped a new one — perhaps not so attractive to vehicles — can be installed this spring.
