Peace prevails as protesters gather to chalk sidewalks at Omaha Police headquarters

Nearly 40 people gathered on Saturday morning to chalk messages regarding racial injustice and defunding the police on all four sidewalk corners surrounding the Omaha Police Department headquarters. A few hours later, more than 70 protesters gathered near Village Pointe.
Just after 11 a.m., protesters at 15th and Howard Streets began writing messages commonly seen in the two months since the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd: “Defund the police,” “abolish the police,” “support police oversight” and “James Scurlock,” referring to the 22-year-old Black Omahan who was fatally shot by a bar owner in late May.
“We don’t need more police on the streets,“ said Mark Vondrasek, the event organizer, who was one of 120 protesters arrested last week in downtown Omaha. “We need more funding for housing, health care and education.”
In a post on its Facebook page on Friday, the Omaha Police Officers Association said Vondrasek and other protest organizers “do not appear to want peaceful protest.”
In his own post before Saturday’s planned chalk protest, Vondrasek, 29, said he was arrested in 2018 for writing messages with chalk at Midtown Crossing, but charges were dropped when the American Civil Liberties Union got involved.
Protesters chalked sidewalk corners south to 15th and Jackson Streets, then east to 14th and Jackson and finally heading back north to 14th and Howard before 11:30 a.m. Fewer than 10 Omaha police officers stood to watch the chalking and the protest ended without incident.
About 3:30 p.m., protesters gathered on all four corners of the 168th and Burke Streets intersection near Village Pointe with the goal, one organizer said, “of bringing the cause to West Omaha.”
“We’re always going downtown and marching down there, but the people who have the most resources, the people who need to be giving us their attention, are the people in West O,” Anissa Romero said.
The 21-year-old organizer said she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
“I think some people were a little nervous and didn’t know that kind of reaction we would get, especially after last weekend,” Romero said.
Saturday’s protests came a week after a mass arrest of protesters near 29th and Farnam Streets.
Alexander Matthews, who goes by the name Bear Alexander, was an organizer of last Saturday’s march. He said the protest at Village Pointe was “beautiful because voices are still being heard.”
He said one impactful detail of the protest were the more than 50 names painted on signs by Romero and other organizers.
“The people who put this together, they wanted to show the names of all these people who have been killed by police brutality and by the broken system,” Matthews said.
A lot of time went into researching the names, Romero said.
“We felt that (the signs) was the best way to put it in people’s faces,” she said. “Earlier I was speaking on the megaphone and saying that these are the names of people who were murdered in your town, and you don’t realize that.”
Though a few police cars could be seen nearby, the protest concluded without intervention from officers.
