Peace prevails as protesters gather to chalk sidewalks at Omaha Police headquarters

Protesters chalked sidewalk corners south to 15th and Jackson Streets, then east to 14th and Jackson and finally heading back north to 14th and Howard before 11:30 a.m. Fewer than 10 Omaha police officers stood to watch the chalking and the protest ended without incident.

About 3:30 p.m., protesters gathered on all four corners of the 168th and Burke Streets intersection near Village Pointe with the goal, one organizer said, “of bringing the cause to West Omaha.”

“We’re always going downtown and marching down there, but the people who have the most resources, the people who need to be giving us their attention, are the people in West O,” Anissa Romero said.

The 21-year-old organizer said she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“I think some people were a little nervous and didn’t know that kind of reaction we would get, especially after last weekend,” Romero said.

Saturday’s protests came a week after a mass arrest of protesters near 29th and Farnam Streets.